Vickie’s Diner finds new spot, plus more restaurant news

Vickie’s to reopen in a few months, while Bazaar Meat offers takeout, Oh La La marks its anniversary and Freedom 2 Brunch is back in Las Vegas.

Vickie's Diner in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Vickie's Diner, 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will permanently close on Sunday, Aug. 16. The diner will relocate to the Commercial Center at 953 E. Sahara Ave. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wagyu shortrib takeaway package from Bazaar Meat. (Bazaar Meat)

The Pop 'n Pies egg custard pie is available at Sparrow & Wolf. (Sparrow & Wolf)

New location for Vickie’s

Vickie’s Diner, which closed in August with the news that the former White Cross Drug building would be demolished, will relocate to the Commercial Center at 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a few months for renovation work. More to come.

Take Bazaar Meat with you

Jose Andres’ Bazaar Meat at Sahara now offers takeout packages for up to three people, plus a la carte selections. The six packages include entrees of Rosewood Texas Ribeye, $170, and Merino lamb rack, $100 (which can be prepared to desired doneness or packaged raw for cooking at home), with five starters, and flan for dessert. A la carte choices include the new Bazaar Burger, $22, and a quarter crispy suckling pig, $160, plus side dishes, desserts and sangria kits. Order at saharalasvegas.com/bazaartakeaway.

Toast to October

An Oktoberfest Farm Table Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. With an entree of pork schnitzel with cheese spaetzle and red wine-braised cabbage, the four-course dinner and welcoming cocktail is $59, with beer pairings $25. Go to honeysalt.com.

Oh La La anniversary

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a special menu available Wednesday, Thursday and Oct. 16. The three-course menu with appetizer choices of a 6-ounce filet mignon with mashed potatoes, pistachio-crusted cod with Israeli couscous or leg of duck confit with fingerling potatoes is $60. ohlalafrenchbistro.com

Freedom 2 Brunch, again

The Downtown Grand has resumed Freedom Beat’s Freedom 2 Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. It includes such choices as a two-egg breakfast, $10; chicken-fried steak, $12; and Chicken and Waffles Our Way, $12. The $24.99 all-you-can-eat option also includes such selections as red velvet pancakes and NM Hatch Chilaquiles. Bottomless mimosas and well blood marys are $10 each.

New pies in town

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, now carries pies from local company Pop N’ Pies. The first is an egg custard-inspired pie with sweet red bean sauce that’s available at the restaurant by the slice, $8, or in the Sparrow + Wolf Pantry for $24 for a whole pie. Other flavors available from the pantry this week are Salt + Maple and pumpkin cheesecake.

Here and there

— Park on Fremont, 506 Fremont St., will reopen at 6 p.m. Friday with a menu including a roasted cauliflower steak, $16, and a crunchy Thai peanut quinoa salad, $14, and live entertainment during brunch and the Garden Party supper club. parkonfremont.com

— The Fresh52 farmers market will return to Tivoli Village from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday with masks required and social distancing observed.

— To celebrate its grand opening Saturday in the new Share Downtown apartment complex in the Arts District, Golden Fog Coffee will serve free drip coffee all day and 20 percent off other items from the menu that’s completely vegetarian. Golden Fog is cashless. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. goldenfoglv.com

— The last session in the fall Wynn Master Class series at Wynn Las Vegas will be “Decorate Cakes Like a Pro,” with master cake artist Flora Aghababyan, at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Wynn kitchen. It’s $75; call 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

— Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island now is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The resort’s Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar, which serves weekend breakfast items, is open from noon to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 2 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to midnight Sundays.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.