Vickie’s Diner was last of the line for White Cross Drug in Las Vegas

The old White Cross Drug store at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South has had a lunch counter or diner since the ’50s, but the last of the lineup will close Sunday.

Vickie's Diner in the historic White Cross Drugs store on Las Vegas Boulevard will serve its last meals in that location Sunday. (Vickie's Diner Facebook)

For the first time since the ’50s, Las Vegas residents and visitors won’t be able to get their ham and eggs at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Vickie’s Diner, which six years ago became the last restaurant to serve at the old White Cross Drugs, will have its final day of business on Sunday.

Manager Michael Hawkins said the building had been sold and, to his knowledge, the new owners plan to demolish it. He said diner owner Vickie Kelesis is looking for a new location in the Arts District or downtown.

“We have a lot of regular customers who come in daily,” Hawkins said. “We’re trying to stay in the same area for them.” He said they were taking down phone numbers so they could notify the regulars when they have a new spot.

“A lot of people are upset that we’re moving,” he said.

The history of the place is storied. Hawkins said Vickie’s husband, John Kelesis, remembers, in the ’70s, Elvis Presley coming into the old White Cross Drug lunch counter, sitting on the end stool and eating well-done New York steak and eggs. Other famous former customers, Hawkins said, reportedly include Liberace and the Rat Pack.

Today, he said, menu favorites include the chicken-fried steak that’s made fresh daily and that “we sell a lot of. Our ham steak is 1 pound. We do a lot of burgers.”

And one beloved old-fashioned dish.

“Liver and onions, which is hard to find,” Hawkins said. “I’ve been doing this 30 years and this is the first place that did liver and onions.”

Because of the abrupt departure, which followed the COVID-19 shutdown, he said they’d started a Gofundme account to help with moving expenses.

“It’s not like we were trying to move,” he said. “It happened. We’re trying to keep the same feel as this ’50s diner we have here.”

Hawkins said Kelesis is one of the biggest draws of the place.

“She’s amazing,” he said. “Everybody loves Vickie. It’s like going home for dinner. She just makes you feel welcome and at home. She’s always got a smile and she’s happy to see everybody. It amazes me. It’s a gift. They come in to see her.”

