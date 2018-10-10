If you’ve got a big crowd to feed — or a small crowd, but they’re exceptionally hungry — you might want to consider Virgil’s Pork Belly Hero from Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade. It’s a nearly 4-foot-long semolina hero piled with marinated smoked pork belly and topped with Dijon honey mustard, baby arugula and fried green tomatoes. With cole slaw and potato salad, it feeds 20 people and is $149.95.
Virgil’s Real Barbecue makes a sandwich that can feed 20 people
If you’ve got a big crowd to feed — or a small crowd, but they’re exceptionally hungry — you might want to consider Virgil’s Pork Belly Hero from Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade.