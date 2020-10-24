Virgin Hotels steakhouse among Las Vegas restaurant announcements

Other highlights include an anniversary event, Halloween and Raiders crazy shakes, a brunch comeback and lots of new dishes and specials at local eateries.

The Mulberry Street Burger at Black Tap. (Black Tap)

Gluten-free pumpkin gnocchi at Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli. (Siena)

A cake by The Bake Shop at Red Rock. (Station Casinos)

Tomahawk ribeye at Top of the World. (Anthony Mair)

Halloween CrazyShake at Black Tap. (Black Tap)

The Raiders Shake at Black Tap. (Black Tap)

Mortons to open One Steakhouse

Brothers David and Michael Morton have announced that their new restaurant at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, scheduled to open in January, will be named One Steakhouse. It replaces MB Steak, which the brothers had at the Hard Rock Hotel. Patrick Munster remains executive chef.

Honey Salt marks birthday

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. will celebrate its eighth anniversary from Monday through Oct. 30 by bringing back some favorites from its opening menu. They are a whole-wheat vegetable pizza, $14; Farmer’s Toast, $19; New England Fry, $19; turkey Bolognese, $21; and, at dinner only, roasted swordfish with sweet peppers and artichokes, $28. honeysalt.com

New shakes at Black Tap

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has introduced two drinks, the limited-edition The Raiders Shake, $21 (with a Cookies ‘N Cream milkshake, a Raiders doughnut, Oreo ice cream cone, black-and-white lollipop, silver rock candy, whipped cream, silver and black sprinkles and a chocolate drizzle) and Halloween CrazyShake, $17 (vanilla-frosted rim with candy corn, chocolate shake, spider-web chocolate cupcake, orange and white twisty pop, orange rock candy, whipped cream, orange sprinkles and a chocolate drizzle, available from Thursday through Nov. 1). They’ve also added to the menu the Mulberry Street Burger, $18, with provolone, hot cherry peppers, grilled prosciutto and soppressata, roasted garlic aioli and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. blacktap.com

New menu at Top of the World

Top of the World restaurant at The Strat has introduced a new menu with such dishes as a 22-ounce bone-in Black Angus ribeye, a tomahawk ribeye served on a butcher block and shellfish linguine made with lobster, shrimp and crab.

Live theater back at Lawry’s

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, will resume its in-person murder-mystery dinner-theater events with “The Family Reunion” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. The three-course dinner is $115 inclusive. Visit atouchofmystery.com

New patio dining at Paymon’s

Paymon’s has renovated the east patio at its location at 8380 W. Sahara Ave., adding winterization. The patios at that restaurant and the one at 8955 S. Eastern Ave. are open during dining hours and turn into extensions of the lounges in the evening. paymons.com

Red Rock launches The Bake Shop

Red Rock Resort has launched The Bake Shop at Red Rock, with all-online ordering of customizable cakes, which are available for pickup. Visit bit.ly/3komw3y.

Here and there

• Scarpetta at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has launched Chef’s Table, an immersive private dining experience with six courses and wine pairings for up to six people. It’s $200 per person. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

• Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., has introduced new fall dishes, including gluten-free pumpkin gnocchi, broccoli rabe pizza, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin pie and apple tart, plus a pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice martini. 702-360-3358

• Border Grill at Mandalay Bay is once again serving its Border Brunch, with unlimited small plates, beginning at 11 a.m. weekends. It includes such dishes as Yucatan Eggs Benedict and Peruvian Shrimp and Grits and bottomless mimosas, micheladas and bloody marys. bordergrill.com

• Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., has introduced its first happy hour menu, available from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Selections include deep-fried matzo balls, $3; Angus beef sliders, $5; chopped barbecue brisket nachos, $7; and cocktails such as the Sake Colada and All Beets Are Off, $7 each. Call 702-848-2876.

• Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island is offering rotating food and drink specials for locals from 4 to 11 p.m. Sundays. Local ID required.

• Trustworthy Brewing Co. has reopened in the Grand Canal Shoppes, offering $9 24-ounce drafts, $9 Jim Beam cocktails and a 16-ounce draft and shot of Jim Beam for $12 during college and pro football games.

• CraftHaus brewery will release Psychosis, a limited-edition collaboration brew with Psycho Entertainment, from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at its taprooms at 7350 Eastgate Road in Henderson and 197 E. California St. The new brew also will be available in retail stores across the valley.

• El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village and 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive will introduce Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila by offering flights of its blanco, reposado and anejo for $23 on Friday.

• In honor of National Artist Day on Sunday, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and 4350 S. Durango Drive will give a free bag of chips to anyone who brings in a decorated bag. No purchase necessary.

• Wicked Donuts has opened at 9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., with a menu including a mojito lime and mint raised doughnut, lemon-poppyseed cake doughnut and PB&J raised doughnut. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. wicked-donuts.com

• Finger Licking Foodie Tours has partnered with Aria for a four-hour, self-guided restaurant tour. fingerlickingfoodietours.com

• Taste Buzz Food Tours is offering two three-hour walking tours of restaurants on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas. tastebuzzvegas.com

• The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson has closed.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.