Visit breweries, win prizes with Nevada Craft Beverage Passport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 5:07 am
 
Courtesy of CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson
Courtesy of CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson

For those who prefer getting drinks to catching flights, a new passport serves as a guide to exploring Nevada’s craft beverage establishments.

The Nevada Craft Beverage Passport features more than 30 Nevada craft beverage makers throughout the state and encourages individuals over 21 years of age to visit and support participating locations.

All participants in the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport make their brewed, distilled or fermented beverages locally, and locations using locally sourced agriculture ingredients are highlighted. Each participating establishment has its own page in the passport with information about their craft beverages, a section to take notes and a designated space to mark the visit with a stamp.

Stamps for the 2022 passport can only be collected through Dec. 31, 2022. The more locations stamped, the bigger the prize passport holders can redeem at the end of the year. Some locations are also offering drink and product specials for passport holders.

Passport holders can mail in their passport with 10 stamps or more to receive a prize valued at up to $20.

The first five passport holders to mail in their passports with all locations stamped will win a Made in Nevada gift basket valued at $150.

To celebrate the inaugural passport, The Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada are partnering with CraftHaus Brewery (197 E. California St. Suite 130) for a release event at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Passports are available at participating locations or at agri.nv.gov/passport.

