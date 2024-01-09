29°F
Want free Big Macs for a year? Visit Skye Canyon McDonald’s this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
A Big Mac at a McDonald's restaurant. (The Associates Press)
What if you could get free Big Macs for a year?

A new McDonald’s location has opened in Skye Canyon in the far northwest valley. To celebrate, it is giving away vouchers for one free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin a week for an entire year to its first 100 customers Saturday.

The restaurant, located at 9566 W. Skye Canyon Park Road, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday and voucher giveaway starting at 5:30 a.m. when the restaurant opens.

McDonald’s said in a news release that it is hosting the giveaway “as a way of saying thank you for the continuous support.”

