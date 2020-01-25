Want potatoes? These 5 dishes elevate the spud

Chefs at these Las Vegas restaurants know how to elevate the simple spud.

(Mott 32)

Mott 32

Among the dishes on this high-end Chinese restaurant’s new Sunday brunch menu is fried mashed potatoes with short rib. The spuds are deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with shredded scallions and red pepper garnish, and accompanied by tender beef that’s been braised for two hours and cooked in brown oyster sauce, included in the $58 brunch.

Palazzo, 702-607-3232, mott32.com/lasvegas

Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan

This massive pan-Asian spot at the Miracle Mile Shops combines Korean barbecue and Japanese teppan under a single roof. Whichever you choose, try the gamja jeon: a fresh potato pancake served with house soy sauce, $15.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-857-7676, chosunnara.com

Eggslut

While eggs are the star of the show at this grab-and-go at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the signature dish sets one atop potatoes. The restaurant’s namesake dish, known as the “slu,” is a cage-free coddled egg on top of house-made potato puree, cooked in a glass jar and topped with gray salt and chives, accompanied with slices of baguette, $11.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-2344, eggslut.com

Stripsteak

Some of the best French fries in Las Vegas are actually free, as long as you’re purchasing dinner at Michael Mina’s Mandalay Bay steakhouse. The restaurant’s amuse bouche is a trio of duck fat fries, each with its own dipping sauce: rosemary and onion fries with onion ketchup, truffle fries with truffle aioli, and smoked paprika fries with mustard crème fraiche, free with meal.

Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7200, michaelmina.net

EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine

To create his patatas bravas, chef Oscar Amador layers 10 to 12 paper-thin slices of potato into long, thin “sticks,” then bakes them, chills them and, finally, fries them until crispy. They’re served with a traditional brava sauce of spicy tomato mayonnaise, $8.

3400 S. Jones Blvd., 702-641-1345, edotapas.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.