Mercato della Pescheria

Tiramisu stands tall among the legion of culinary wonders Italian culture has contributed to the world. And at Mercato della Pescheria in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, you can see it prepared tableside. The dessert starts with house-made lady fingers soaked in coffee syrup, piled with mascarpone cream and topped with hand-grated chocolate. It’s $10.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella