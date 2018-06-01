We taste-tested the best doughnut shops in Las Vegas — VIDEO

It’s a breakfast staple. It’s a favorite dessert. And, for one day only, it’s a national holiday.

We Taste-Tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s a breakfast staple. It’s a favorite dessert. And, for one day only, it’s a national holiday.

Today marks National Doughnut Day.

To celebrate, the Review-Journal staff sampled glazed doughnuts from nine doughnut shops around Las Vegas.

The nine doughnut shops included Dee’s Donuts, Fractured Prune, Donut Mania, Dulce Donuts, Real Donuts, Ronald’s Donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pinkbox Donuts and a doughnut from a gas station.

First place went to Dulce Donuts, 701 N. Decatur Blvd., which was described by multiple taste testers as having a flaky-style glaze and the best flavor.

Pinkbox Donuts, 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd #110 (multiple locations), took second place and had what three staffers described as a mild pleasant “popcorn butter” flavor.

Another local doughnut shop, Dee’s Donuts, 6401 N. Durango Dr. Suite #150, took third place with a “chewy and moist” flavor.

Just two points behind, Real Donuts, 1811 W. Charleston Blvd. #1, took fourth place.

Surprisingly, Dunkin’ Donuts took last place, scoring fewer than half as many points as Pinkbox.

The gas station doughnut placed 6th.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.