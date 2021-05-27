Weekend specials ring in beginning of barbecue and beer season

The Cure Burger at Distill and Remedy's. (Distill/Remedy's)

Smoke & Fire goes red, white and blue. (Smoke & Fire)

Memorial Day, which became a national holiday in 1971, is a time to remember those members of the armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, but because it occurs just as most of America is beginning to think about summer, minds tend to gravitate to more frivolous topics like barbecue and beer. Las Vegas definitely knows how to celebrate a holiday and especially a warm-weather one, so here are some weekend food and beverage specials.

The holiday weekend traditionally kicks off with National Burger Day, and local restaurants are celebrating it as well. Distill and Remedy’s, of which there are a number in Southern Nevada, are offering a free burger of choice between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday to anyone whose name contains “berg” or “ham” or any variation thereof. (The deal isn’t available at the Distill locations at 5750 S. Decatur Blvd. or 4140 S. Durango Drive.) Holsteins Shakes and Buns at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a one-day special of the Oscar Burger, which is topped with crab meat, asparagus tempura, Hollandaise sauce, pickled red onions and house-made mayo, $23. And PT’s Taverns, which generously dot the region, are offering a classic burger and fries, normally $12, for $6 all day Friday.

Smoke & Fire, 3315 E. Russell Road, gets into the color theme of the holiday with its Red, White & Blue special, which serves 10 to 12 for $99. It’s 10 Blueberry Chicken Sliders, a rack of St. Louis ribs, 10 smoked chicken wings, pulled chicken, pulled pork, mesquite fries, macaroni salad, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw and 10 Hawaiian rolls. It’s available from Friday through Monday — and veterans and active-duty members of the military can get $25 off. Call 725-214-5398.

The Four Seasons will kick off the summer season with a barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. With Chef Jack Arnold of Big Green Egg presiding, it’ll include American wagyu fillet teriyaki wraps, beef sliders with Vermont cheddar, grilled Thai turkey burgers with Asian slaw, grilled tandoori chicken breasts, Parmesan-garlic french fries, mango-pineapple coleslaw, roasted red potato salad, broccoli-grape salad with yogurt dressing, chilled watermelon Greek salad with feta cheese, and minted melon salad, plus desserts. It’s $45 for adults, $40 for kids 10 and younger. Call 702-632-5000.

The Stirling Club, 2827 Paradise Road, will celebrate with the Neon Martini Pool Party on Saturday. It’s $25 for nonmembers and will include entertainment, drink specials and pool-menu selections such as a fresh fruit platter with bourbon-maple whipped cream, $15.

And CraftHaus Brewery at 7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110, Henderson, and its taproom at 197 E. California St. in the Arts District, are offering the Pitcher and Pretzel Party Special this weekend. Serving four, it’s a pitcher of Silver State Blonde or Cuckoo Munich Dunkel and spent-grain pretzels with beer cheese, cornichons and whole-grain mustard for $30.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.