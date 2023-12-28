54°F
Food

Wendy’s offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant, Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie ...
A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant, Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Bacon lovers, rejoice! Saturday, Dec. 30, is National Bacon Day and Wendy’s wants to help you celebrate.

According to USA Today, Wendy’s is honoring the occasion by offering bacon lovers a chance to enjoy a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny.

The deal, which began Wednesday, is available until Jan. 2 at participating restaurants through orders made online or on the Wendy’s app.

USA Today notes that diners will need to create a Wendy’s rewards account and click the “Reward Store.” From there, users need to review the current offers in the reward portal, select the one-cent deal and add it to your order.

The deal will be added to your cart once your rewards account is created, according to USA Today.

