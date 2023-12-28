Wendy’s offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for a week

Bacon lovers, rejoice! Saturday, Dec. 30, is National Bacon Day and Wendy’s wants to help you celebrate.

A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant, Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

According to USA Today, Wendy’s is honoring the occasion by offering bacon lovers a chance to enjoy a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny.

The deal, which began Wednesday, is available until Jan. 2 at participating restaurants through orders made online or on the Wendy’s app.

USA Today notes that diners will need to create a Wendy’s rewards account and click the “Reward Store.” From there, users need to review the current offers in the reward portal, select the one-cent deal and add it to your order.

The deal will be added to your cart once your rewards account is created, according to USA Today.