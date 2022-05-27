101°F
What is chicken parm pizza, and where can you get it?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2022 - 3:18 pm
 
Chicken parm pizza at Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Resort features tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil on a fried chicken cutlet base. (Side Piece Pizza)

Move over, sourdough. There’s a new crust in town.

Side Piece Pizza, a grab-and-go eatery in Red Rock Resort’s food court, has taken a hallmark of Italian American cuisine — chicken parmigiana — and deftly united it with the classic circular pizza form. However, rather than using baked bread for a bottom layer, deep-fried chicken cutlets support tomato-rich red sauce, melty mozzarella and piquant parmesan toppings — plus some bright green basil for aromatic contrast. $25

UFC President Dana White recently gave an emphatic thumbs-up to the funky ’za, so don’t be surprised if the eatery’s clientele is rather buff when you order the off-the-menu special.

Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Resort, sidepiecepizza.com

