What is chicken parm pizza, and where can you get it?

A grab-and-go eatery has taken a hallmark of Italian American cuisine and deftly united it with the classic circular pizza form.

Chicken parm pizza at Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Resort features tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil on a fried chicken cutlet base. (Side Piece Pizza)

Move over, sourdough. There’s a new crust in town.

Side Piece Pizza, a grab-and-go eatery in Red Rock Resort’s food court, has taken a hallmark of Italian American cuisine — chicken parmigiana — and deftly united it with the classic circular pizza form. However, rather than using baked bread for a bottom layer, deep-fried chicken cutlets support tomato-rich red sauce, melty mozzarella and piquant parmesan toppings — plus some bright green basil for aromatic contrast. $25

UFC President Dana White recently gave an emphatic thumbs-up to the funky ’za, so don’t be surprised if the eatery’s clientele is rather buff when you order the off-the-menu special.

Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Resort, sidepiecepizza.com