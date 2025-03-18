What to expect on opening day of Zippy’s No. 2 in Las Vegas

Plus, seven other new and upcoming restaurants in the latest news from the Las Vegas Valley dining scene.

In the latest reconnoiter of Las Vegas restaurants:

■ Zippy’s, the Hawaiian diner chain that debuted in Vegas in October 2023 after five years of local anticipation, has announced the new opening date for its second restaurant in the city. Zippy’s will launch March 25 at 4590 S. Hualapai Way. A free shuttle runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from the parking lot behind JC Penney off nearby Peace Way to the restaurant.

Folks may begin lining up at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies with Zippy’s executives and Hawaiian and Paiute cultural performances will begin about 9:30 a.m. Zippy’s will open about 10 a.m. The menu features Zippy’s standards such as loco moco, Korean fried chicken, chili spaghetti, fried noodles and saimin. Visit zippys.com.

■ Peacock Alley, a spot for high tea, and Hard Shake, a bar and lounge, are set to debut on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria when the hotel completes its property-wide renovation this month. Peacock Alley is a signature concept, with locations at other Waldorf properties.

■ Tacotarian, the Vegas-born group of vegan taquerias, has opened a location in the Miracle Eats Food Court in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The menu features all-day breakfasts, sip and dip cups (fries or chips, sauces, sips), antojitos like nachos or asada fries, a host of tacos and more. Visit eattacotarian.com.

■ Blue Bottle Coffee is now pouring at 6815 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 105, in UnCommons. Blue Bottle offers specialty-grade coffees (single-origin and blends) at its shops across the U.S. and Asia. Blue Bottle also offers an online store with coffees (including coffee subscriptions), matcha, drinkware, brew tools and more.

The chain, founded in an Oakland, California, potting shed in 2002, sold a majority stake to Nestlé in 2017. Visit bluebottlecoffee.com.

■ Nomikai sushi bar, on Restaurant Row in The Venetian, is now offering quick-service freshly made rolls, sashimi and nigiri, with seating for up to 20 guests. The sushi bar also has a to-go window. Among the menu items are a miso black cod roll, yellowtail serrano sashimi and a tuna poke bowl. This spring, Nomikai’s 50-seat restaurant and speakeasy is planned to debut.

■ Paris Baguette, a bakery-café chain based in South Korea, with U.S. stores in Vegas and Southern California, plans to open a location this fall at 10965 Lavender Hill Drive, Suite 130, in Downtown Summerlin. The franchisee of this location is different from the franchisee of the two Paris Baguettes already in the valley.

■ BBQ Mexicana food truck, the mobile sibling of the BBQ Mexicana restaurants in Mandalay Bay and on Sunset Road, is now serving signature tacos, burritos and bowls made from sustainable and organic ingredients. The truck is at Wallflower, 6540 Blue Diamond Road, from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays in March.

◆ ◆ ◆

Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten quietly reopened in November after a refresh to its design and menu, but the restaurant is only now showcasing the upgrades.

The new design features a drawing-room inspired lobby; a cocktail lounge; a main dining room with Italian damask, carved glass and Venetian chandeliers; and a private dining room with a sculpture depicting the Fountains of Bellagio.

The reimagined menu offers top cuts from domestic and Japanese producers; house sauces like soy rice wine, béarnaise and peppercorn; sides that include truffle mashed potatoes or Brussels sprouts with prosciutto and pear mustard; a raw bar with seafood, caviar and sushi; and main courses like Chilean sea bass or truffle barbecued short rib with smoked bacon.

◆ ◆ ◆

The International Pizza Expo runs from March 25 through 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show is only open to the trade, but here are two public events celebrating pizza’s big gathering:

■ On March 24, Slice Out Hunger, which fights food insecurity, is presenting its Las Vegas Pizza Tailgate fundraiser featuring all-you-can-enjoy slices served by pizzerias from Vegas and across the country. Sessions run from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Cost: $45 in advance from sliceouthunger.org, $50 at the door.

■ From 4 to 7 p.m. March 26, Ciao Vino, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., is joining with Slice Out Hunger, Marra Forni Ovens and Greco and Sons foods to present a Pizza on the Patio fundraiser with wood-fire pies, grilled specialties, house pastas, house pastries and more. Tickets: $40 from ciaovino.com.

