Whataburger opens on Vegas Strip, taking the city by surprise

The debut marks the return of the restaurant chain to Vegas after at least 30 years.

Whataburger, in a return to Las Vegas, opened a shop on Feb. 7, 2024, on the Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers in line on opening day, Feb. 7, 2024, for the new Whataburger on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which opened a location on the Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 7, 2024, marking the return of the chain to the city. (Whataburger)

Some highly anticipated restaurant openings in Las Vegas involve celebrities. Others involve famous chefs. And one more involves a Double Meat Whataburger, a Whatachick’n Sandwich and a Green Chile Double.

In a surprise move, Whataburger, the chain known for its groovy orange W logo, opened its shop at noon Wednesday on the Las Vegas Strip next to the Waldorf Astoria. Incorrect social media rumors had pegged the opening for Feb. 19. The 24/7 restaurant was first announced last summer.

When that announcement was made, several locals remembered Whataburger had been in Vegas before, with outposts on Flamingo Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, East Charleston Boulevard and other locations variously open sometime in the 1970s through the 1990s.

On the Strip, look for classic 5-inch (bun and patty) Whataburgers, Double and Triple Meat Whataburgers, Whataburger Patty Melts, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Taquitos with Cheese for breakfast, Whataburger’s famous (and numerous) limited-time offers and more.

The new Whataburger at 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South is joined at its location by Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, a chain which also has stores in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. The two-story location encompasses more than 10,000 square feet and seats more than 300, including on a terrace upstairs overlooking the Strip.

Whataburger was founded more than 70 years ago in Texas by Harmon Dobson, who wanted folks to like his burgers so much they couldn’t help but exclaim, “What a burger!” Today, the brand has more than 1,000 restaurants.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.