55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Whataburger opens on Vegas Strip, taking the city by surprise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2024 - 1:44 pm
Whataburger, in a return to Las Vegas, opened a shop on Feb. 7, 2024, on the Strip. (Provided t ...
Whataburger, in a return to Las Vegas, opened a shop on Feb. 7, 2024, on the Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Customers in line on opening day, Feb. 7, 2024, for the new Whataburger on the Las Vegas Strip. ...
Customers in line on opening day, Feb. 7, 2024, for the new Whataburger on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which opened a location on the Las V ...
A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which opened a location on the Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 7, 2024, marking the return of the chain to the city. (Whataburger)

Some highly anticipated restaurant openings in Las Vegas involve celebrities. Others involve famous chefs. And one more involves a Double Meat Whataburger, a Whatachick’n Sandwich and a Green Chile Double.

In a surprise move, Whataburger, the chain known for its groovy orange W logo, opened its shop at noon Wednesday on the Las Vegas Strip next to the Waldorf Astoria. Incorrect social media rumors had pegged the opening for Feb. 19. The 24/7 restaurant was first announced last summer.

When that announcement was made, several locals remembered Whataburger had been in Vegas before, with outposts on Flamingo Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, East Charleston Boulevard and other locations variously open sometime in the 1970s through the 1990s.

On the Strip, look for classic 5-inch (bun and patty) Whataburgers, Double and Triple Meat Whataburgers, Whataburger Patty Melts, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Taquitos with Cheese for breakfast, Whataburger’s famous (and numerous) limited-time offers and more.

The new Whataburger at 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South is joined at its location by Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, a chain which also has stores in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. The two-story location encompasses more than 10,000 square feet and seats more than 300, including on a terrace upstairs overlooking the Strip.

Whataburger was founded more than 70 years ago in Texas by Harmon Dobson, who wanted folks to like his burgers so much they couldn’t help but exclaim, “What a burger!” Today, the brand has more than 1,000 restaurants.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
4
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
5
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lazy Dog to add 3rd location in Las Vegas Valley
Lazy Dog to add 3rd location in Las Vegas Valley
Party pizzeria opens in prime Strip people-watching spot
Party pizzeria opens in prime Strip people-watching spot
Vegas pie named among top 10 vegan pizzas in US
Vegas pie named among top 10 vegan pizzas in US
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
High-end hot pot restaurant to open on the Strip
High-end hot pot restaurant to open on the Strip