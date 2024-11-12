Whataburger plans to open 2nd Las Vegas location

The burger chain returned to Las Vegas, after years away, with a February launch on the Strip and now has another location in the works.

A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger. As of fall 2024, the chain has proposed a second location in Las Vegas, this time on the east side of town. (Whataburger)

Whataburger, the chain known for its groovy orange W logo, is planning a second restaurant in Las Vegas, following the February debut of a location on the Strip next to the Waldorf Astoria.

The restaurant has submitted documents to the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission proposing a 3,300-square-foot restaurant to be built on the north side of North Nellis Boulevard, at Walnut Avenue just south of East Bonanza Road. Whataburger will occupy the south half of the site in east Vegas, with the north half reserved for future development.

The proposed restaurant incorporates a dual-lane drive-thru screened by landscape buffers and an elevation featuring “Whataburger’s last design concept, which includes natural colors, composite brick finishes and modern metal canopies,” according to the submission. The site also includes 48 parking spaces.

Submitted floor plans show a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, a washroom, food service and preparation areas, an office, dining areas and ADA-compliant restrooms.

The planning commission is set to consider the proposed Whataburger at its Tuesday meeting.

The Big W back in the day

In July 2023, Whataburger announced it would be launching a restaurant on the Strip. The announcement said the store “will mark the brand’s entry to its 15th state,” suggesting the restaurant was new to Nevada and to Vegas. That was incorrect.

Several locals remembered Whataburgers on Flamingo Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, East Charleston Boulevard and other locations variously open sometime in the 1970s through the 1990s.

One social media poster even provided what he said was a screenshot from the 1978-81 show “Vega$” clearly showing Whataburger in the background. The company later confirmed it had previously been in Vegas. It’s unclear when Whataburger finally withdrew from the city.

Whataburger is known for, among other items, its Double Meat Whataburger, a Whatachick’n Sandwich and a Green Chile Double.

