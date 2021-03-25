What’s cooking: Booze cruise, new Pinkbox, waffle contest

Blueberry sliders at Smoke & Fire. (Smoke & Fire)

Loaded barbecue fries at Smoke & Fire. (Smoke & Fire)

St. Louis-style ribs at Smoke & Fire. (Smoke & Fire)

Cruise the Booze District

The Henderson Artisan Booze District is launching the $18 HABD Passport. Passport holders can visit as many of the participating businesses — Astronomy Aleworks, Bad Beat Brewing, CraftHaus Brewery, Las Vegas Distillery and Vegas Valley Winery — as they wish, choosing day and time, to partake of free samples, BOGOs and other deals. The passports, which can be purchased at eventbrite.com, can be picked up on or after Friday at Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road, and are good through June 15. Only 500 will be sold.

Smoke & Fire fully open

Smoke & Fire barbecue, which opened quietly for curbside/delivery last summer at 3315 E. Russell Road, now is open for indoor and patio dining. Specialties include blueberry sliders, which are buttermilk fried-chicken sliders with pepperjack cheese and house-made blueberry jam; loaded barbecue fries topped with pulled pork or chicken, shredded cheese, diced onions, baked beans, cilantro, jalapenos and house-made barbecue sauce, and St. Louis-style ribs. On Fridays and Saturdays, smoked brisket is available while supplies last. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. smokeandfirelv.com or 725-214-5398

Doughnuts? No, waffles

Tiabi Coffee and Waffle, 3961 S. Maryland Parkway, will celebrate International Waffle Day on Thursday with a waffle-eating contest among eight school police officers, beginning at 9 a.m. It’s open to the public, and all classic waffles will be BOGO all day. iwanttiabi.com

Speaking of doughnuts …

Pinkbox Doughnuts’ fourth location, at 3990 W. Sunset Road at Annie Oakley Drive in Henderson, will open April 10. The company also is launching a signature coffee line. The shop will be open 24/7 and will be the only Pinkbox with a drive-thru. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Oscar’s to celebrate ‘Casino’

In commemoration of the movie “Casino,” which marked its 25th anniversary in December, Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza will have an edition of Oscar’s Dinner Series at 7 p.m. April 7. The dinner, which will start with a cocktail hour in the lounge at 6 p.m., will re-create the three-course menu Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman cooked and served at the Goodman home during production of the movie, for stars Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci. During the dinner, former mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman will recall his experiences filming the movie. With red and white wines and a signature Oscar Goodman Martini, it will be $300 for tables of two, $600 for four or $900 for six. For tickets, visit plazahotelcasino.com/dinner-series.

Here and there

Bella Vita in The District of Green Valley Ranch in Henderson on Wednesday opened a sister restaurant at 4965 Blue Diamond Road. bellavitalasvegas.com

Sweet Sin by Claude Escamilla will open next month in The Linq Promenade. The pastry shop by Escamilla, a two-time world pastry champion and Strip pastry chef for 17 years, will serve pastries, various chocolate delights, gelatos and sorbets, and will have an oversized chocolate fountain centerpiece. sweetsinbyclaude.com

