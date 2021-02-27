What’s cooking: Bugsy’s birthday, food trucks, full-menu cake

Lots going on in Las Vegas restaurants, including an opening, an announcement from a Virgin restaurant, a food-truck rally and a cake that depicts a cafe’s menu.

Double Down Burger and Jack in Black Cocktail at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin. (Rampart Casino)

Angler's Catch at Bonefish Grill. (Bonefish Grill)

A rendering of the patio at Casa Calavera. (Hakkasan Group)

Mexican street corn at Casa Calavera. (Hakkasan Group)

A selection of rolls as Sushi Ichiban. (Sushi Ichiban)

Bugsy's Spritz at Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse at the Flamingo. (Caesars Entertainment)

Lucky Penny cake on display at Green Valley Ranch Resort. (Station Casinos)

Grilled cheese and tomato soup at Park on Fremont. (Park on Fremont)

Nashville Bites at Park on Fremont. (Park on Fremont)

Cocktail marks Bugsy’s birthday

Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the Flamingo is celebrating the Feb. 28 birthday of namesake Bugsy Siegel with a special cocktail. Bugsy’s Spritz is made with Carpano dry vermouth, Pamplemousse liqueur, lime juice and Moscato d’Asti, topped with raspberries and gold flakes. Available from Sunday through March 7, it’s $20. caesars.com

Food truck event Sunday

A Bonus Round Food Truck Rally is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pinball Hall of Fame, 1610 E. Tropicana Lane. The food trucks Matsuri, Raging Tacos, Signora Pizza and Nic’s Shrimp House will participate.

Cake celebrates Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny, the reborn cafe at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, has a 30-inch-tall cake displaying the restaurant’s varied menu. Created by cake decorator Kelsey Villamor, it took 12 hours to make and depicts a cinnamon bun, burger, pancakes, steak, eggs and nachos. It will be on display for a few weeks.

Burger special for Blackjack Day

As part of the celebration of National Blackjack Day on Tuesday — 3/2, in honor of casinos that still offer a 3:2 payout — the Clubhouse Deli at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin will offer The Double Down Burger, with two patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on a sesame seed bun, with french fries and a soft drink for $10.99. The Jack in Black cocktail, with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, coffee liqueur and cola, will be $3.20 at all casino bars. resortatsummerlin.com

New sushi spot on Fremont Street

Sushi Ichiban has opened at 520 Fremont St., at the base of the Emergency Arts building adjacent to the El Cortez. It offers AYCE ($27.95) and a la carte sushi with such specialties as the Golden Knights Roll, with soft-shell crab, onion crunch and peanut butter, topped with spicy crabmeat, spicy garlic ponzu and yum sauce, and the Jackpot Roll, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with shrimp, spicy crab, crunchy eel and spicy yum sauce. Appetizers include corn cheese and a bacon and rice cake. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. sushiichibanlv.com

Virgin restaurant taking reservations

Casa Calavera, the Mexican restaurant at the soon-to-open Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, is accepting reservations for opening day on March 25 and thereafter. The menu includes such dishes as house-made guacamole (including one with pomegranate, jicama, green apple and mint), Mexican street corn served on a lollipop stick and a variety of tacos. Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reserve at virginhotelslv.com, casacalavera.com or 702-522-8000.

Take the Park home

Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St., has introduced new menu items that are available for takeout or delivery by Postmates or Uber Eats from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They include Nashville Bites, spicy chicken brined for 12 hours and served with dill pickle chips and ranch, $13; grilled American, Swiss and cheddar cheeses and tomatoes on a potato bun with tomato-basil soup, $10; and the Shroom Burger, topped with herbed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, arugula and truffle aioli on a potato bun $14. Order at the restaurant or at 702-834-3160.

New fish dish at Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill, which has locations in Town Square and at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd., has introduced a new limited-time dish in time for the Lenten observance. Angler’s Catch, $18.99, is tempura-style cod and shrimp with french fries and house-made cole slaw and is available every Friday. bonefishgrill.com

