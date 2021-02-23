75°F
Food

What’s cooking: Golden Knights specials, $1 oysters and more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 2:41 pm
 
Apricot and chocolate hamantaschen at Burnt Offerings. (Burnt Offerings)
Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich at Einstein Bros. Bagels. (Einstein Bros.)
PT's Hat Trick Party Box. (Golden Entertainmen Inc.)
Knights party box, specials

Just in time for the Vegas Golden Knights’ next game, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the San Jose Sharks, PT’s Taverns has announced that its Hat Trick Party Box will be offered during all Knights games this season. The box, which is available for dine-in and takeout, contains mozzarella sticks, boneless and classic chicken wings, pretzel bites, seared potstickers, french fries and dipping sauces for $55 (add a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $10 more). The company’s 64 outlets also are offering Nathan’s hot dogs for $3, chicken and waffle bites for $5, personal cheese and pepperoni pizzas for $6 and buckets of select beers and hard seltzers for $20. ptstaverns.com

Purim feast at Burnt Offerings

Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., plans a three-course special for Purim, available Thursday and Friday. It starts with chicken kreplach soup, followed by beef bourguignon with stewed carrots and fingerling potatoes and ends with apricot and chocolate hamantaschen. burntofferingslv.com

Al Solito expands hours

Al Solito Posto at Tivoli Village now is open Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant also has added a bar menu with bar bites such as fried burrata with pepper-tomato stew, $13, and Nonna’s Meatballs with Parmesan-polenta cake, $12. alsolito.com

Americana has $1 oysters

Americana at 2620 Regatta Drive in Desert Shores offers Blue Point oysters for $1 each raw or $1.50 for oysters Rockefeller on Tuesdays, and waives corkage for up to two bottles of wine per table on Sundays. americanalasvegas.com

Brisket at Einstein

Beginning Thursday, Einstein Bros. Bagels will add brisket to it menu. The Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich also will layer cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on a jalapeno-bacon bagel, $6.79. einsteinbros.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

