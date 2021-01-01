52°F
Food

What’s cooking: Hangover brunches and doughnuts, new shake spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2020 - 4:10 pm
 
New Year-themed doughnuts at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)
New Year’s at Pinkbox

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three shops in Southern Nevada, is offering five New Year-themed doughnuts through Sunday: a white frosted bar decorated with sprinkles and “Finally 2021,” a raised shell filled with chocolate whip and decorated with a clock face, a Pooh with bow tie and party blower; a DoughCro with New Year’s sprinkles; and a chocolate-frosted raised vegan shell decorated with 2021. They’re $3 each. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Hangover brunches on Fremont

Park on Fremont and Lucky Day, 506 and 516 E. Fremont St., plan hangover brunches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, both with bottomless mimosas. The disco brunch at Park on Fremont will include such dishes as Fremont French Toast with citrus-vanilla custard and strawberries, a spicy chicken sandwich and avocado toast. Lucky Day’s brunch will have a menu of micheladas and dishes such as pineapple guacamole, pozole and avocado toast. Reservations are required. parkonfremont.com, luckyday.com

Shake Shop opens Saturday

Shake Shop, which will cater to all kinds of diets with a focus on overall health, will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at 7350 S. Rainbow Blvd. From the owner of 310nutrition.com, it specializes in smoothies and meal-replacement shakes. 310shakeshop.com

Bottomless spaghetti deal

In honor of National Spaghetti Day next week, Taste of Vegas at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place will offer bottomless spaghetti bowls with house-made marinara sauce for $10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Jan 6-8.

Popup dinner at Blume

Blume Kitchen, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, plans a guest-series popup dinner with local chef Lanny Chin for Jan. 11, with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. The four-course Asian-inspired tasting menu themed The Hunt will feature carnivorous fare paired with wine and spirits. It’s $125; call 702-444-7820.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

