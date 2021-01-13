What’s cooking: New eateries, a new Fergusons, and other deals

A popup this month may preview a new eatery at Fergusons, Good Pie will start serving indoors, and more restaurant news.

Good Pie owner Vincent Rotolo with a triple pepperoni Detroit style pizza. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Paul Reubens at Ike's Love & Sandwiches. (Ike's Love & Sandwiches)

Nashville Bites at Park on Fremont. (Park on Fremont)

No Brainer Deals dishes at Farmer Boys. (Farmer Boys)

Mexican popup Ferguson’s preview?

The Fremont East neighborhood will get its first taste of chef Mariana Alvarado this month, and it may not be the last. The Mexican-born chef is partnered with chef Gary LaMorte’s Honest Hospitality in Masazul, a company that sells tortillas and other heirloom corn products online. She’ll host a popup dinner, showcasing four heirloom corn varietals, Jan. 24 at the Vegas Test Kitchen, 1020 Fremont St. But we’re told she and Honest Hospitality also are discussing a new concept for the Fergusons Downtown space that was previously home to La Monja. More on that later; tickets for the Jan. 24 dinner will be available this week at secretburger.com.

Good Pie opening dine-in

The new Good Pie location at 1212 S. Main St., which opened for takeout last month, will add dine-in service on Valentine’s Day. “This is first time we’re seating people at an actual table,” Vincent Rotolo said. “This is the first time I’m serving my food on real plates, with real silverware, real glasses and real trays. This is what I’ve been waiting for.” His Feb. 14 menu will include a few specials that are still being worked out, but he’s adamant there will not be any heart-shaped pizzas! goodpie.com

New menu at Park on Fremont

Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St., has introduced a new menu with takeout and delivery options. It includes Nashville Bites spicy chicken with pickles and ranch, $13; queso and chips, $15; and the Seattlelite, a six-ounce meat patty topped with brie, pinot noir-braised mushrooms, wild argula and coffee-spiked mayo on an “everything” bun, $14. parkonfremont.com

Learn ‘Big Game’ snacks at Wynn

The next installment in the Master Class Series at Wynn Las Vegas, “Tackling Big Game Snacks,” will be led by Clayton Turnbow, executive chef of the resort’s Charlie’s Bar & Grill. Scheduled for noon on Jan. 20, it will feature Turnbow demonstrating tips, and participants will get to taste the dishes. It’s $95; to reserve, call 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

Another Hash House to open

The newest location of Hash House A Go Go will have its grand opening with the cutting of a ribbon of rosemary at 1 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant is located at 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. in The Shoppes at Canyon Pointe. hashhouseagogo.com

Discounted reubens at Ike’s

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive, will celebrate National Pastrami Day Thursday with Paul Reubens sandwiches for $7 (regularly $11). Besides pastrami, the sandwich is made with poppy-seed cole slaw, French dressing, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and Ike’s Secret Dirty Sauce. loveandsandwiches.com

Farmer Boys extends its deals

Farmer Boys’ No Brainer Deals, which were tested in Las Vegas, have been added to the menu in all of the company’s Nevada and California restaurants for a limited time. The menu includes seven dishes priced at $3 to $4.25, such as a bacon, egg and cheese muffin, $3; and fried chicken dippers with ranch dressing, $3.25. farmerboys.com

