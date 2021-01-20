What’s cooking: Openings, sushi delivery and BOGO margaritas

Sushi delivery box at Tao. (Tao)

New delivery box at Tao

Tao at The Venetian now offers sushi box delivery, with the box containing two signature rolls, nine pieces of nigiri or sashimi, two pieces of spicy tuna on crispy rice, two pieces of spicy yellowtail on crispy rice, Tao-branded tamago, edamame and condiments. It’s $75 (a $100 value) and can be customized. Order via Postmates or Uber Eats.

French Cellar by Partage opens

The team behind Chinatown’s French fine-dining spot Partage has opened French Cellar by Partage at 7865 W. Sahara Ave., in the former location of Eatt. It’s a wine store that also offers tastings and snacks at a small bar, with a menu that focuses on cheese, charcuterie and small stacks such as escargot, foie gras and caviar. It also will host tastings for Partage’s Wine Club.

Boston Fish House opens

While they called it a soft opening, Boston’s Fish House began serving customers with a fair share of online fanfare last week. The seafood restaurant is located toward the western edge of Tivoli Village, with a large modern dining area and raw bar, ample outdoor seating and a spacious private dining room. The menu offers familiar dishes such as baked clams, oysters Rockefeller, cioppino and (a bit ironically, based on the restaurant’s name) Manhattan clam chowder. There’s also a large selection of pastas and other Italian classics.

Milpa offers healthy Mexican

Milpa has opened at 4226 S. Durango Drive, serving healthy Mexican food for takeout and delivery, such as a bowl with roasted squash, brown rice, gold beets and onions with a chipotle-lemon dressing, and short-rib barbacoa tacos with pasilla and guajillo chiles, pickled onions and radishes with stone-ground tortillas. Call 702-247-4147.

Good Morning coming

Good Morning is scheduled to open in early spring at 5587 S. Rainbow Blvd. It’s a collaboration between The Umbrella Consulting Team and Chef Jhon Castro, formerly with Sparrow + Wolf, Bazaar Meats and Sushi Roku. The menu will feature such dishes as tater tot hash, soft-shell crab eggs Benedict and Colombian coffee waffles, and there will be an extensive vegan menu with omelets, quiches, sandwiches and waffles. The cocktail menu will include customizable bloody marys, Adult Cereal made with Bailey’s Irish Cream and and a POG (pineapple, orange and guava) tea cocktail served in a vintage tea cup.

Hussong’s marks anniversary

Hussong’s Cantina at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and 740 S. Rampart Blvd. will celebrate its 11th anniversary Friday with BOGO margaritas and $5 happy hour nachos all day. Hussong’s says the margarita was created at its original location in Ensenada, Mexico, in 1941, and that the creation is documented by the Ensenada Historical Society.

Here’s the beef

For the first time, Ding Tai Fung has added a wagyu beef dish to its menu, and it’s available exclusively in Las Vegas (for now, at least). Eight ounces of Mishima American wagyu beef tenderloin come wok-fried with tri-colored peppers, onions, shimeji mushrooms and house-made black pepper sauce. The $38 dish was rolled out at the chain’s Aria location on New Year’s Day as a special, but the response was so positive it’s been permanently added to the menu in advance of a nationwide launch.

Reserve for Ethel M lights

Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, is taking reservations for its Lights of Love Valentine’s display. The display runs through Feb. 14, but to ensure social distancing, reservations are required — and slots for the Christmas display were claimed quickly, so it’s best to move fast. It’s $5 (which will be donated to Three Square Food Bank) for a group of up to six people. The company also is offering in-person and virtual Valentine’s chocolate tastings. ethelm.com

Try a Twisted Turkey

In honor of National Bootlegger’s Day, the Underground speakeasy and distillery at The Mob Museum is featuring the Twisted Turkey through Sunday. It’s made with Wild Turkey 101, Aperol, pear-ginger shrub and rosemary syrup and was inspired by the bootleggers of the Prohibition era. It’s $12.

Changes at La Strega

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, on Sunday will introduce a fish market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly, and has made its Piccola Strega sandwich pop-up a permanent fixture.

Silva moves to Sparrow + Wolf

Bobby Silva has been named chef de cuisine at Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road. Silva worked at RM Seafood, SushiSamba, Sake Rok and Momofuku before running the kitchen at the short-lived Hatsumi in Ferguson’s Downtown. He’ll now coordinate research and development of new dishes for the Sparrow + Wolf menu and items for the restaurant’s takeout pantry service.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

