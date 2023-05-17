83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

What’s replacing Stripburger, a prime people-watching spot on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
A spread of pies and other dishes from Happy Camper Pizza, an outfit out of Chicago and Denver ...
A spread of pies and other dishes from Happy Camper Pizza, an outfit out of Chicago and Denver that is replacing Stripburger in Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip, with a planned fall 2023 opening. (Happy Camper Pizza)
Stripburger closed in Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip in April 2023. The open-air rest ...
Stripburger closed in Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip in April 2023. The open-air restaurant is being replaced by Happy Camper Pizza, an outfit out of Chicago and Denver set to launch in fall 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The motto of Happy Camper Pizza is “Pick Your Spot, Camper.” And that’s what the pizzeria has done. On the Vegas Strip.

Happy Camper, an outfit with four locations in Chicago and one in Denver, is replacing Stripburger in Fashion Show mall, a representative for Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants exclusively confirmed for the Review-Journal.

Stripburger, which closed in April, offered a prime perch for burgers, chicken sandwiches and people-watching from its covered open-air bar and terrace fronting Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lettuce Entertain You is joining with Happy Hospitality to bring Happy Camper to Vegas, with a fall 2023 debut planned. The look of the pizzeria includes Vegas-appropriate neon and disco balls.

The menu features more than a dozen pizzas made with Happy Camper’s signature in-house dough, including a gluten-free option, plus shareable appetizers, beverages and only-in-Vegas items to be announced.

Other Vegas restaurants in the Lettuce portfolio are the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Mon Ami Gabi, El Segundo Sol, RPM Italian (which opened a year ago; try the olive oil martinis!), and Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

Follow @happycamperlasvegas on social media or visit happycamper.pizza.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
2
Employees get mixed signals on whether Tropicana may temporarily close
Employees get mixed signals on whether Tropicana may temporarily close
3
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
4
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
5
Las Vegas expected to lose out to San Diego for MLS franchise
Las Vegas expected to lose out to San Diego for MLS franchise
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
US has a major food waste problem. Here’s how you can help.
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Food is the most common material in U.S. landfills. And apart from consumer-facing businesses like grocery stores and restaurants, home is where most food waste happens.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” the debut of the Sick New World music fest and a celebration of the movies of Troma top this week’s list of things to do.

More stories for you
A must-visit Vegas spot for arepas stuffed with fillings
A must-visit Vegas spot for arepas stuffed with fillings
12 new and upcoming restaurants, bars and a brewery in Las Vegas
12 new and upcoming restaurants, bars and a brewery in Las Vegas
Shuttered China Mama restaurant eyes new space after fire
Shuttered China Mama restaurant eyes new space after fire
22 Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for the Southwest
22 Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for the Southwest
The pitch to Vegas bars, restaurants: Use this to slice your fruit
The pitch to Vegas bars, restaurants: Use this to slice your fruit
Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip
Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip