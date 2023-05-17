What’s replacing Stripburger, a prime people-watching spot on the Strip

The new restaurant is a partnership between a Chicago outfit and a group with five restaurants in Vegas.

A spread of pies and other dishes from Happy Camper Pizza, an outfit out of Chicago and Denver that is replacing Stripburger in Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip, with a planned fall 2023 opening. (Happy Camper Pizza)

Stripburger closed in Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip in April 2023. The open-air restaurant is being replaced by Happy Camper Pizza, an outfit out of Chicago and Denver set to launch in fall 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The motto of Happy Camper Pizza is “Pick Your Spot, Camper.” And that’s what the pizzeria has done. On the Vegas Strip.

Happy Camper, an outfit with four locations in Chicago and one in Denver, is replacing Stripburger in Fashion Show mall, a representative for Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants exclusively confirmed for the Review-Journal.

Stripburger, which closed in April, offered a prime perch for burgers, chicken sandwiches and people-watching from its covered open-air bar and terrace fronting Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lettuce Entertain You is joining with Happy Hospitality to bring Happy Camper to Vegas, with a fall 2023 debut planned. The look of the pizzeria includes Vegas-appropriate neon and disco balls.

The menu features more than a dozen pizzas made with Happy Camper’s signature in-house dough, including a gluten-free option, plus shareable appetizers, beverages and only-in-Vegas items to be announced.

Other Vegas restaurants in the Lettuce portfolio are the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Mon Ami Gabi, El Segundo Sol, RPM Italian (which opened a year ago; try the olive oil martinis!), and Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

Follow @happycamperlasvegas on social media or visit happycamper.pizza.

