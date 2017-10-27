Where can you get Las Vegas’ best French fries?

StripSteak

Michael Mina’s Mandalay Bay steakhouse offers three types of duck fat fries as a free amuse bouche with every meal, and they come with three different dipping sauces. While the preparations sometimes change, they’re currently garlic herb, truffle and Old Bay, served with ketchup, truffle aioli and mustard remoulade, respectively.

Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7200, michaelmina.net

Julian Serrano

The huevos estrellados at Aria’s tapas restaurant are an order of shoestring fries mixed with chorizo and topped with a fried egg. It’s an incredibly satisfying comfort food that hits the spot perfectly when you’re nursing a hangover.

Aria, 702-590-8520, aria.com

Pizza Forte

Las Vegas’ Ferraro family is known for classic Italian cuisine at its namesake restaurant and amazing pizza at its Pizza Forte spots. But when you’re cheering on the Golden Knights or checking out a show at T-Mobile Arena, don’t miss their poutine: crispy fries and cheese curds drenched in brown gravy.

T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

Naked City Pizza

Topped with a house blend of hot peppers as well as habanero-garlic sauce, Naked City’s suicide fries are not for the faint of heart. Thanks in part to an appearance on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” they’ve developed a loyal following among spicy food lovers.

3240 S. Arville St., 702-243-6277, nakedcitylv.com

Echo & Rig

It may seem like cheating to include portobello mushroom fries on this list, but the ones at Echo & Rig are so amazing they deserve it. In fact, the seasoning is so tasty, you might even skip the accompanying herb aioli. But that would be a mistake.

Tivoli Village, 702-489-3525, echoandrig.com