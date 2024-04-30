Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas

Las Vegas loves to Cinco. Here are some places featuring food and drink specials and other events.

Tacos for Cinco de May 2024 from Rosa Mexicano in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rosa Mexicano)

Pork posole for Cinco de Mayo 2024 from Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar)

A Jade Rabbit cocktail from Azul bar in the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip. (Fontainebleau)

Cinco de Mayo, the Fifth of May, marks the Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In Mexico, the day is marked mainly in Puebla state. In the U.S., the day is more popular, and Cinco de Mayo has become a general showcase of Mexican culture often tied to the marketing of beer, tequila, bars and restaurants.

Las Vegas, of course, loves to Cinco. Here are some places featuring specials and events. Offerings are for May 5 only unless otherwise noted.

Azul in the Fontainebleau is showcasing a Jade Rabbit cocktail with green chili and shiitake-infused mezcal ($21), a Bailando Pear (“dancing pear”) with mezcal and sweet pear ($21), and a Lolita mocktail with guava and lime ($14).

Baja Miguel’s in the South Point is serving a three-course menu for $21.95 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 3 to 5. The menu consists of choice of tamale cakes or Baja shrimp tostadas; choice of skirt steak quesadilla, seafood enchilada or al pastor carnitas tacos; and choice of fresh fruit salad or chocolate flan with Kahlua cream.

Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch is hosting brunch with a live DJ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with a live mariachi band, and a DJ spinning until late. Drink specials, each $16, are a Berry Blanco Buck with Espolón Blanco and blackberries, a Grand Margarita with Espolón Blanco and Grand Marnier, and a Raspberry Fizz with Espolón Reposado and raspberry syrup.

Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is featuring five food specials and four drink specials. Among these are mole poblano ($26), beef tongue tacos de silencio ($22), white chocolate flan ($9), a Mexican Candy Shot ($10) and a spicy margarita ($19).

Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas is sending out its coastal Mexican menu that includes crudos ($27 to $32), morel huarache ($22), short rib suadero ($54), and family-style dishes such as whole snapper tempura ($125), pork belly al pastor ($105) and roasted carnitas ($105), all served with house tortillas and salsas.

Downtown Container Park is offering bottomless Modelo, Corona, Pacifico and Modelo Fresca beers and El Cristiano Tequila margaritas from 7 to 10 p.m. Folks can also purchase food from Pinches Tacos or grab a Mexican pizza from Mob Pie. Bottomless tickets are $40 in advance from downtowncontainerpark.com/entertainment, then scroll in May events to the All You Can Drink Beer and Margaritas link. Tickets at the door cost more.

Durango: Bel-Aire Backyard is presenting a garden party that begins at 9 a.m., with $8 shots of Don Julio reposado, Don Julio margaritas ($15 or $55 a pitcher), and a set from DJ PHNM. At 5 p.m., the party moves to Bel-Aire Lounge with the same tequila specials and DJ Leah Luna. In the evening, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant features DJ Roger x Pepe, fire dancers, a mariachi band and drink specials that include $14 Tres Generaciones Añejo shots.

El Dorado Cantina in Tivoli Village is hosting a party, beginning at 11 a.m., with a street taco stand ($7 each or three for $18), $8 drafts, margaritas starting at $16, outdoor games and a DJ. The El Dorado Cantina at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive will offer $8 drafts and margaritas starting at $16.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Mandalay Bay is celebrating on May 4 and 5 with food specials: chicken tinga tostadas ($18), pork posole ($28) and chocoflan with dulce de leche ($15). On May 5, there are $10 Casamigos shots and $7 Dos Equis.

Gold Spike presents its Down to Fiesta party beginning at 4 p.m., with $4 Modelo drafts, $5 Pacifico cans, $6 Teremana Blanco tequila, $11 AMF cocktails and $20 buckets of Corona. The Capital of Tacos food truck starts selling at 8 p.m., followed by dancing to music by DJs Antikz and Presto One. Must be at least 21.

International Smoke in the MGM Grand is showcasing a special menu from 5 to 9:30 p.m. May 3 to 5. The menu features coconut lime shrimp ceviche ($20), grilled sirloin fajitas ($45), tres leches cake ($14) and Mayan Fiesta Margarita ($18).

La Neta Cocina y Lounge atDowntown Summerlin is offering half-off El Alto tequila shots and cocktails, $5 shots of Patrón silver and reposado, $9 Patrón margaritas or palomas, $100 bottles of Patrón silver or reposado, and $9 duos of chicken or barbacoa tacos.

The Linq: Off the Strip Bistro + Bar is featuring $7.99 chips and salsa, $10.99 chips and guacamole, $18 chicken taquitos, three street tacos for $22.99, $24 chicken enchiladas, $8.99 churros and $10.99 Neapolitan flan. Virgil’s Real BBQ is featuring two tacos for $8, brisket nachos with pico and guacamole for $16.95, $7 frozen margaritas, a Bloody Pickle beer for $11.50 and a spicy margarita for $14.50.

Luxor: Diablo’s Cantina is presenting four cocktail specials (including margaritas and micheladas) for $15 each, four beer specials ($8 each or five for $35), and a three-course menu (aguachile shrimp ceviche, chicken and beef fajitas, chocolate-filled churros) for $65, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 3 through 5.

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, 3879 Spring Mountain Road, is featuring a $40 open bar from noon to 3 p.m., $4 shots and margaritas, two street tacos for $5, and a DJ from 2 to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close.

Mi Casa Grill in the Silverton is offering specials from May 3 to 5 and May 10 to 12. Look for a party platter with three Modelo beers, shrimp ceviche, oysters and avocado for $50; a combo order of chipotle-glazed beef ribs, chili-spiced pork ribs, corn ribs and pork rinds for $58; a seafood cocktail with charred octopus, oysters, lump crab and shrimp for $52; and a Modelo shrimp boil made with 2 pounds of shrimp for $62.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin is serving shots of Mi Campo Blanco or Mi Campo Reposado for $6, or a shot and a draft beer for $14. A mariachi band plays from noon to 4 p.m.

The Plaza is throwing its Cinco de Drinko party in and around Carousel Bar starting at 4 p.m. The party, free to attend, features a mariachi band, folklorico dancers, a DJ, selfies with festive props, fresh churros and street tacos for purchase, drink specials at Carousel Bar and themed doughnuts at the Pinkbox shop across from the bar.

PT’s Taverns (ptstaverns.com) are sending out Dos Equis pints and Casamigos Blanco shots for $5 each. To pair, there are three steak tacos with flour tortillas, cilantro, pico de gallo and a lime wedge for $7.

Rosa Mexicano in the Miracle Mile Shops is offering 50 percent off taco entrées through May 5.

The Strat: 108 Drinks, PT’s Wings & Sports, Remix Lounge and View Lounge are featuring house margaritas and palomas made with Cazadores Tequila Reposado for $5 and Modelo Negra beers for $5. Free Jell-O shots come with a minimum purchase of $10.

Tacotarian locations (eattacotarian.com), known for plant-based dishes, are serving $5 margaritas to complement their vegan tacos. Margarita flavors: traditional, jamaica, mango and strawberry.

Toca Madera in The Shops at Crystals is celebrating May 4 and 5 with three brunch specials (including a $24 smothered breakfast burrito), on May 3 through 5 with three Cinco de Mayo specials (including a $22 birria quesadilla), and two Cinco de Mayo cocktails (including a $21 Triunfante made with Dobel Diamante Cristalino tequila).

