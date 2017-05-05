Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday, numerous bars and restaurants across Las Vegas are hosting fiestas, celebrations and food and drink specials.
Unless otherwise noted, the specials listed are available only on Friday, May 5. Many businesses listed, as well as others in the area, will feature mariachi bands and other live entertainment to celebrate the holiday.
Bahama Buck’s
$5 classic margaritas
Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas
Cinco de Mayo rooftop party with live music and oversized yard games; $11 Grand Slam Peacharita, Sauza Hornitos blanco, peach nectar and citrus spritzer; $44 margarita pitchers; $9 shots of Hornitos tequila; $3 street tacos from a roaming taco cart; $4 Mexican street corn
Cantina Laredo, Tivoli Village
Food and drink specials, chance to swing at the 8-foot pinata
Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar, The Linq
$5 16-oz. draft beers; $5 tall Corona Cans; $8 shot of Patrón Silver; $16 32-oz megadrafts of Modelo, Negra Modelo, Corona Light and Pacifico in a souvenir cup; $20 32-oz. frozen margaritas; street tacos and Mexican street corn
Downtown Container Park
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with taco eating contest, live music, $1 tacos
Foxtail Pool, SLS Las Vegas
$500 cabana package, featuring a bottle of Gran Patrón Platinum, a 12-pack of Corona and chips and salsa; two-for-one margaritas; $3 chicken or carne asada tacos
Gold Spike
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with taco truck and live music; $3 Modelo Especial and Pacifico Pints from 7-10 p.m.; $5 Corona and Corona Light bottles all day; $5 Casa Noble Crystal shots
Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, The Linq
$19.50 Guy’s Loaded Carne Asada Fries; $10 Modelo draft with a shot of Patrón
Hexx Chocolate + Confections
Tequila Sunrise EliXXr: Six scoops of High Road craft sorbet, 5 oz. of fresh lemonade, 2 oz. of Hornitos Blanco Tequila and a sprinkle of tajin, $14.95
Hussong’s Cantina, Boca Park
$10 Hornitos Reposado Original Margarita: Hornitos Reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice; $15 Cadillac Margarita: Tres Generations Reposado tequila and a splash of Grand Marnier; $4 shots of Hornitos Reposado and 901 Blanco; $5 24 oz. cans of select beers
Hussong’s Cantina, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place
$12 Hornitos Reposado Original Margarita: Hornitos Reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice; $18 Cadillac Margarita: Tres Generations Reposado tequila and a splash of Grand Marnier; $5 shots of Hornitos Reposado and 901 Blanco
Jaburritos, The Linq
$5 sangria and Modelo
The Linq
Music and dance in Linq Promenade, mariachi music and dancers
Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen, SLS Las Vegas
Food specials will include chilaquiles verdes, two fried eggs over tortillas topped with chorizo, Cotija cheese and pico de gallo, $9.95; carne asada street tacos, served with charro beans and chips, priced at $9.95; $20 five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant
Live music, mariachi band, tequila and margarita drink specials
PBR Rock Bar
$5 Corona beer specials; $5 Patron drinks
PKWY Tavern, Tivoli village
Live music, beer truck, games, drink and taco specials
Rehab Beach Club, Hard Rock Hotel
Live music, taco eating contest and drink specials
Rockhouse Las Vegas
$5 Corona beer specials, $5 Patron drinks, street-style tacos starting at $1.50
Sprinkles Cupcakes
Casamigos Margarita Cupcake, loaded with George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s small-batch tequila
Friends, let’s fiesta all month long! Now baking @Casamigos Margarita cupcakes! #cheers #houseoffriends pic.twitter.com/QXASmp1P5u
— Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) May 1, 2017
Tacos & Tequila, Luxor Hotel and Casino
“Sexy de Mayo Quatro” fiesta featuring dancing and entertainment, $9 Cinco-Rita made with el Jimador reposado, organic agave nectar, Grand Marnier, T&T house-made margarita mix and fresh limes; $7 shot of el Jimador paired with a 12-ounce Dos Equis; $13.95 Nachos Locos — blue corn tortilla chips topped with braised chicken thighs, tomatillo salsa, white cheddar cheese sauce, fresno chili peppers, avocado and house-made sour cream
Texas Station
Cinco de Mayo Celebration Festival organized by El Tiempo Newspaper will offer traditional appetizers and music from local bands
Therapy
$10 Cinco Celebration: a classic margarita made with Dos Armadillos tequila, triple sec and lime, poured over ice; $10 Fiesta-rita: a frozen margarita made with Dos Armadillos tequila, triple sec and lime
Tom’s Urban, New York-New York Hotel and Casino
Cinco de Mayo affair hosted by Mario Lopez; frog-leg eating contest
Umami Burger, SLS Las Vegas
$20 five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets; $10 Mexican beer and shot special, featuring Cazadores Reposado tequila; $6 classic margaritas