Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas

May 5, 2017 - 9:17 am

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday, numerous bars and restaurants across Las Vegas are hosting fiestas, celebrations and food and drink specials.

Unless otherwise noted, the specials listed are available only on Friday, May 5. Many businesses listed, as well as others in the area, will feature mariachi bands and other live entertainment to celebrate the holiday.

Bahama Buck’s

$5 classic margaritas

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas

Cinco de Mayo rooftop party with live music and oversized yard games; $11 Grand Slam Peacharita, Sauza Hornitos blanco, peach nectar and citrus spritzer; $44 margarita pitchers; $9 shots of Hornitos tequila; $3 street tacos from a roaming taco cart; $4 Mexican street corn

Cantina Laredo, Tivoli Village

Food and drink specials, chance to swing at the 8-foot pinata

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar, The Linq

$5 16-oz. draft beers; $5 tall Corona Cans; $8 shot of Patrón Silver; $16 32-oz megadrafts of Modelo, Negra Modelo, Corona Light and Pacifico in a souvenir cup; $20 32-oz. frozen margaritas; street tacos and Mexican street corn

Downtown Container Park

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with taco eating contest, live music, $1 tacos

Foxtail Pool, SLS Las Vegas

$500 cabana package, featuring a bottle of Gran Patrón Platinum, a 12-pack of Corona and chips and salsa; two-for-one margaritas; $3 chicken or carne asada tacos

Gold Spike

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with taco truck and live music; $3 Modelo Especial and Pacifico Pints from 7-10 p.m.; $5 Corona and Corona Light bottles all day; $5 Casa Noble Crystal shots

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, The Linq

$19.50 Guy’s Loaded Carne Asada Fries; $10 Modelo draft with a shot of Patrón

Hexx Chocolate + Confections

Tequila Sunrise EliXXr: Six scoops of High Road craft sorbet, 5 oz. of fresh lemonade, 2 oz. of Hornitos Blanco Tequila and a sprinkle of tajin, $14.95

Hussong’s Cantina, Boca Park

$10 Hornitos Reposado Original Margarita: Hornitos Reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice; $15 Cadillac Margarita: Tres Generations Reposado tequila and a splash of Grand Marnier; $4 shots of Hornitos Reposado and 901 Blanco; $5 24 oz. cans of select beers

Hussong’s Cantina, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

$12 Hornitos Reposado Original Margarita: Hornitos Reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice; $18 Cadillac Margarita: Tres Generations Reposado tequila and a splash of Grand Marnier; $5 shots of Hornitos Reposado and 901 Blanco

Jaburritos, The Linq

$5 sangria and Modelo

The Linq

Music and dance in Linq Promenade, mariachi music and dancers

Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen, SLS Las Vegas

Food specials will include chilaquiles verdes, two fried eggs over tortillas topped with chorizo, Cotija cheese and pico de gallo, $9.95; carne asada street tacos, served with charro beans and chips, priced at $9.95; $20 five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Live music, mariachi band, tequila and margarita drink specials

PBR Rock Bar

$5 Corona beer specials; $5 Patron drinks

PKWY Tavern, Tivoli village

Live music, beer truck, games, drink and taco specials

Rehab Beach Club, Hard Rock Hotel

Live music, taco eating contest and drink specials

Rockhouse Las Vegas

$5 Corona beer specials, $5 Patron drinks, street-style tacos starting at $1.50

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Casamigos Margarita Cupcake, loaded with George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s small-batch tequila

Tacos & Tequila, Luxor Hotel and Casino

“Sexy de Mayo Quatro” fiesta featuring dancing and entertainment, $9 Cinco-Rita made with el Jimador reposado, organic agave nectar, Grand Marnier, T&T house-made margarita mix and fresh limes; $7 shot of el Jimador paired with a 12-ounce Dos Equis; $13.95 Nachos Locos — blue corn tortilla chips topped with braised chicken thighs, tomatillo salsa, white cheddar cheese sauce, fresno chili peppers, avocado and house-made sour cream

Texas Station

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Festival organized by El Tiempo Newspaper will offer traditional appetizers and music from local bands

Therapy

$10 Cinco Celebration: a classic margarita made with Dos Armadillos tequila, triple sec and lime, poured over ice; $10 Fiesta-rita: a frozen margarita made with Dos Armadillos tequila, triple sec and lime

Tom’s Urban, New York-New York Hotel and Casino

Cinco de Mayo affair hosted by Mario Lopez; frog-leg eating contest

Umami Burger, SLS Las Vegas

$20 five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets; $10 Mexican beer and shot special, featuring Cazadores Reposado tequila; $6 classic margaritas