Where to dine in Las Vegas for Christmas

Cocktails for the 2023 holidays from The Cabinet of Curiosities in Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Strip. (The Cabinet of Curiosities)

Scallops are among the seafood being served at the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve 2023 at RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip. (RPM Italian)

Tamales fashioned with housemade masa and atole hot corn drink are two holiday specials offered by Milpa in Las Vegas through January 2024. (Milpa)

A Cup of Cheer cocktail is being served for the 2023 holidays at Flight Club Las Vegas in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip. (Flight Club Las Vegas)

If you’ve decided to give the gift of a clean kitchen — aka dining out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day — here are some suggestions for restaurants serving prix fixe menus, à la carte specials or other offerings. Reservations are typically required.

Off the Strip

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur/Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Sourdough Café is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, grilled salmon topped with shrimp, fruit pie) for $24.99 with a True Rewards card from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Azzura Cucina Italiana, 322 S. Water St. Henderson, is featuring a three-course menu (tuna tartare or seafood salad; lobster ravioli or sea scallop saffron risotto; Chilean sea bass, monk fish or branzino) for $100, with seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Reservations required at azzurracucina.com.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering its Feast of the Seven Fishes from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. The menu features five courses: jumbo lump crab cake and a seared scallop, seafood salad, lobster black truffle risotto, choice of three main courses (including spaghetti with clams), and choice of three desserts, including tiramisù. Cost: $135, with the whole table ordering.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is sending out specials from 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25: Italian fritter platter ($15), insalata di rinforzo Neapolitan salad ($15), prime rib ($55), braised lamb ravioli with jus ($38), and lemon cup or chocolate profiteroles cup (each $13).

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is offering specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24: potato soup with frankfurters ($9), fried brie with salad bouquet ($19), roasted quarter duck with sides ($35), Black Forest holiday pudding ($12), and mulled wine with spices ($9.50). The restaurant is offering specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25: beef goulash soup ($9), fried brie with salad bouquet ($19), roasted quarter duck with sides ($35), warm cinnamon bread pudding with vanilla ice cream ($12), and mulled wine with spices ($9.50).

JW Marriott: Earl Grey Cafe is presenting a three-course menu (soup or salad, leg of lamb or herb-crusted prime rib, yule log) for $29.99 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Hawthorn Grill is presenting a three-course menu (octopus carpaccio or shaved vegetable salad, beef Wellington or monkfish, cherry sticky toffee pudding or pistachio semifreddo) for $125 from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 25. Marketplace Buffet is serving its Christmas buffet for $54.99 adults, $27.99 children 12 and younger, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 25.

Milpa, 4226 S. Durango Drive, Suite 101, is featuring specials through January: chicken tamales ($6) and roasted chiles and queso rajas tamales ($5), both made with house masa; atole hot masa beverage ($4.5o); and champurrado hot chocolate ($5.5o).

Palms: A.Y.C.E. Buffet is presenting its all-day brunch buffet for $42.99 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and its dinner buffet for $42.99 from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Scotch 80 Prime is presenting salt and herb-crusted prime rib with sides ($46, or $35 additional with Maine lobster tail) from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. and 25. Serrano Vista Café is presenting prime rib and Yorkshire pudding with sides for $34 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

The Pass Casino, 140 S. Water St., Henderson: Emilia’s Cafe is sending out a three-course menu (soup or salad, honey mustard-glazed ham steak with sides, choice of pie) for $22 from 5 a.m. to midnight Dec. 24 and 25. Ristorante Italiano is sending out specials — lamb chops with citrus demi-glace and sides ($45), chocolate orange cake ($10) — from 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Silverton: Mi Casa Grill Cantina is showcasing specials from 1 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25: chile-seared shrimp with cornmeal mush ($18), fajita-spiced 14-ounce New York strip ($40), and dulce de leche cheesecake ($12). Sundance Grill is showcasing specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25: braised lamb shank ($29) and eggnog bread pudding ($12). Twin Creeks Steakhouse is showcasing specials from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25: roasted beet salad ($13), beef Wellington with roasted vegetables ($75), and gingerbread cheesecake ($12).

South Point: Don Vito’s is serving a three-course menu (includes wine of the month bottle for every two people) for $49 from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25: choice of four first courses, including butternut squash ravioli; choice of three second courses, including roasted young turkey; and choice of four desserts, including cannoli cake. Garden Buffet is serving its Christmas buffet for $27.95 with Club Card, $30.95 without, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Primarily Prime Rib is serving a three-course menu (includes wine of the month bottle for every two people) for $45 from 2 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25: choice of four first courses, including Cajun shrimp mac and cheese; choice of six second courses, including roasted Nebraska prime rib; and choice of four desserts, including a Yule log.

On the Strip

Caesars Palace: RPM Italian in the Forum Shops is offering its Feast of the Seven Fishes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. The menu features six courses: squash blossom fritti; bluefin tuna, caviar, scallop and octopus; king crab tortelli with lobster fonduta; seafood risotto; choice of Maine scallops or Creekstone filet mignon; and pandoro cake. Cost: $125, with $65 additional for wine pairings. Reservations: rpmrestaurants.com/events/feast-of-the-seven-fishes-5.

Fashion Show mall: Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is showcasing its elevated salad bar and 17 cuts of meat, continuously offered, from noon to 9 p.m. (last reservation 8:45 p.m.) Dec. 24 and 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last reservation 8:15 p.m.) Dec. 25.

Four Seasons: Veranda is featuring specials — pan-seared halibut ($60), Prime New York steak ($60), bûche de Noël ($20) — from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24, The restaurant is also featuring a four-course menu (sunchoke bisque, roasted king salmon, braised veal osso buco, bûche de Noël) for $105 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 25.

Horseshoe Las Vegas: The Cabinet of Curiosities is presenting holiday cocktails, $18 each or $5 for the shot, from Dec. 1 through 31. The cocktails and shot are a Naughty Nog (rumchata, gingerbread syrup), a Candy Cane Martini (vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, crème de menthe), the Baby It’s Cold Outside (Fireball, fruit purées, cabernet), and a Peppermint Patty Shot (crème de menthe, cacao, cream).

Ocean Prime is serving specials from 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24. These specials are Surf and Turf (8-ounce filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail) with sides for $45, Chilean sea bass with blue crab and potato gratin for $75, and 14-ounce roasted South African lobster tail for $110.

The Venetian: Flight Club Las Vegas in the Grand Canal Shoppes is serving a Cup of Cheer cocktail blending coffee, vodka, cream and mint for $18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24 through New Year’s Eve.

