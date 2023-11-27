Where to dine in Las Vegas for Christmas
Restaurants are offering prix fixe menus, à la carte specials and holiday cocktails.
If you’ve decided to give the gift of a clean kitchen — aka dining out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day — here are some suggestions for restaurants serving prix fixe menus, à la carte specials or other offerings. Reservations are typically required.
Off the Strip
Arizona Charlie’s Decatur/Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Sourdough Café is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, grilled salmon topped with shrimp, fruit pie) for $24.99 with a True Rewards card from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.
Azzura Cucina Italiana, 322 S. Water St. Henderson, is featuring a three-course menu (tuna tartare or seafood salad; lobster ravioli or sea scallop saffron risotto; Chilean sea bass, monk fish or branzino) for $100, with seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Reservations required at azzurracucina.com.
Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering its Feast of the Seven Fishes from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. The menu features five courses: jumbo lump crab cake and a seared scallop, seafood salad, lobster black truffle risotto, choice of three main courses (including spaghetti with clams), and choice of three desserts, including tiramisù. Cost: $135, with the whole table ordering.
Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is sending out specials from 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25: Italian fritter platter ($15), insalata di rinforzo Neapolitan salad ($15), prime rib ($55), braised lamb ravioli with jus ($38), and lemon cup or chocolate profiteroles cup (each $13).
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is offering specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24: potato soup with frankfurters ($9), fried brie with salad bouquet ($19), roasted quarter duck with sides ($35), Black Forest holiday pudding ($12), and mulled wine with spices ($9.50). The restaurant is offering specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25: beef goulash soup ($9), fried brie with salad bouquet ($19), roasted quarter duck with sides ($35), warm cinnamon bread pudding with vanilla ice cream ($12), and mulled wine with spices ($9.50).
JW Marriott: Earl Grey Cafe is presenting a three-course menu (soup or salad, leg of lamb or herb-crusted prime rib, yule log) for $29.99 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Hawthorn Grill is presenting a three-course menu (octopus carpaccio or shaved vegetable salad, beef Wellington or monkfish, cherry sticky toffee pudding or pistachio semifreddo) for $125 from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 25. Marketplace Buffet is serving its Christmas buffet for $54.99 adults, $27.99 children 12 and younger, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 25.
Milpa, 4226 S. Durango Drive, Suite 101, is featuring specials through January: chicken tamales ($6) and roasted chiles and queso rajas tamales ($5), both made with house masa; atole hot masa beverage ($4.5o); and champurrado hot chocolate ($5.5o).
Palms: A.Y.C.E. Buffet is presenting its all-day brunch buffet for $42.99 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and its dinner buffet for $42.99 from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Scotch 80 Prime is presenting salt and herb-crusted prime rib with sides ($46, or $35 additional with Maine lobster tail) from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. and 25. Serrano Vista Café is presenting prime rib and Yorkshire pudding with sides for $34 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.
The Pass Casino, 140 S. Water St., Henderson: Emilia’s Cafe is sending out a three-course menu (soup or salad, honey mustard-glazed ham steak with sides, choice of pie) for $22 from 5 a.m. to midnight Dec. 24 and 25. Ristorante Italiano is sending out specials — lamb chops with citrus demi-glace and sides ($45), chocolate orange cake ($10) — from 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.
Silverton: Mi Casa Grill Cantina is showcasing specials from 1 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25: chile-seared shrimp with cornmeal mush ($18), fajita-spiced 14-ounce New York strip ($40), and dulce de leche cheesecake ($12). Sundance Grill is showcasing specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25: braised lamb shank ($29) and eggnog bread pudding ($12). Twin Creeks Steakhouse is showcasing specials from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25: roasted beet salad ($13), beef Wellington with roasted vegetables ($75), and gingerbread cheesecake ($12).
South Point: Don Vito’s is serving a three-course menu (includes wine of the month bottle for every two people) for $49 from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25: choice of four first courses, including butternut squash ravioli; choice of three second courses, including roasted young turkey; and choice of four desserts, including cannoli cake. Garden Buffet is serving its Christmas buffet for $27.95 with Club Card, $30.95 without, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Primarily Prime Rib is serving a three-course menu (includes wine of the month bottle for every two people) for $45 from 2 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25: choice of four first courses, including Cajun shrimp mac and cheese; choice of six second courses, including roasted Nebraska prime rib; and choice of four desserts, including a Yule log.
On the Strip
Caesars Palace: RPM Italian in the Forum Shops is offering its Feast of the Seven Fishes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. The menu features six courses: squash blossom fritti; bluefin tuna, caviar, scallop and octopus; king crab tortelli with lobster fonduta; seafood risotto; choice of Maine scallops or Creekstone filet mignon; and pandoro cake. Cost: $125, with $65 additional for wine pairings. Reservations: rpmrestaurants.com/events/feast-of-the-seven-fishes-5.
Fashion Show mall: Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is showcasing its elevated salad bar and 17 cuts of meat, continuously offered, from noon to 9 p.m. (last reservation 8:45 p.m.) Dec. 24 and 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last reservation 8:15 p.m.) Dec. 25.
Four Seasons: Veranda is featuring specials — pan-seared halibut ($60), Prime New York steak ($60), bûche de Noël ($20) — from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24, The restaurant is also featuring a four-course menu (sunchoke bisque, roasted king salmon, braised veal osso buco, bûche de Noël) for $105 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 25.
Horseshoe Las Vegas: The Cabinet of Curiosities is presenting holiday cocktails, $18 each or $5 for the shot, from Dec. 1 through 31. The cocktails and shot are a Naughty Nog (rumchata, gingerbread syrup), a Candy Cane Martini (vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, crème de menthe), the Baby It’s Cold Outside (Fireball, fruit purées, cabernet), and a Peppermint Patty Shot (crème de menthe, cacao, cream).
Ocean Prime is serving specials from 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24. These specials are Surf and Turf (8-ounce filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail) with sides for $45, Chilean sea bass with blue crab and potato gratin for $75, and 14-ounce roasted South African lobster tail for $110.
The Venetian: Flight Club Las Vegas in the Grand Canal Shoppes is serving a Cup of Cheer cocktail blending coffee, vodka, cream and mint for $18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24 through New Year’s Eve.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.