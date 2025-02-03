Where to dine out in Las Vegas for Valentine’s Day

Restaurants on and off the Strip are offering cocktails, specials and prix fixe menus to celebrate Big Love.

As the poet says, a loaf of bread, a jug of wine and thou beside me — the line is certainly r0mantic. But in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day, bread, wine and a warm fuzzy aren’t going to cut it.

Accordingly, we’re sharing some of the cocktails, specials and prix fixe menus that Vegas bars and restaurants are offering to celebrate Big Love. Unless otherwise noted, offerings are for Feb. 14 only. Reservations well in advance are typically required.

Off the Strip

Ada’s Food + Wine, 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 120, in Tivoli Village, is featuring a four-course menu with wine pairings, for $125, from 5 to 9 p.m., and an eight-course chef’s counter tasting menu with wine pairings, for $250, from 5 to 9 p.m. Seating for the chef’s counter menu is very limited.

Aroma Latin American Cocina, 2877 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, is showcasing a three-course Latin American menu (Peruvian ceviche, carne guisada, strawberry tres leches), for $60, from 5 to 9 p.m. The restaurant is also offering half off on all wine bottles and two-for-one cocktails.

Barry’s Downtown Prime in Circa is offering a five-course menu of black truffle risotto, chilled seafood platter, caviar, surf and turf, and red velvet cheesecake, for $169, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Basilico Ristorante, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, in Evora, is sending out a five-course menu with a trio of amuse-bouche, red beet salad, saffron risotto or foie gras guanciale bucatini, turbot or eye of ribeye, and strawberry cheesecake, for $79, wine pairings additional $45, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch is presenting saffron lobster arancini ($19), spaghetti frutti di mare ($49), a duo of roasted branzino and basil-crusted veal tenderloin ($79 for one person, $139 for two), and a chocolate heart filled with passion fruit and chocolate ($19), from 4 to 10 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille, 6653 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Town Square, is serving a three-course menu consisting of choice of chopped or Caesar salad; choice of pasta Brio, lobster and shrimp fettuccine, sausage rigatoni arrabbiata, grilled salmon or Gorgonzola-crusted beef medallions; and caramel mascarpone cheesecake, at $69.99 for two, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is showcasing a four-course menu (minimum of two orders) consisting of lump crab cake; lobster risotto and wild boar ravioli; choice of branzino, spaghetti with lobster tail, osso buco or 10-ounce filet mignon; and olive oil cake with fresh strawberries, for $145, with seatings from 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is serving an extensive menu of 30 dishes, plus wines, including lobster ravioli ($35), signature cioppino ($50), organic Jidor chicken piccata ($34), braised short ribs ($50) and 8-ounce filet mignon ($55), from 3 to 9 p.m.

The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is pouring its Tidal Temptation, a cocktail for two made with rum, honey, butter, pomegranate, falernum and citrus, then served in a pineapple and set alight at the table, for $40.

Harlø Steakhouse & Bar, 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, Downtown Summerlin, is featuring a three-course menu with a half-dozen oysters, scallops and foie gras with winter citrus and an 18-ounce Angus ribeye, for $165, from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, is offering a 4-ounce cold water lobster tail and 8-ounce filet mignon surf and turf ($83), an upgrade to a 14-ounce New York strip ($92), an upgrade to a 10-ounce warm water lobster tail ($30), and baked Alaska for two ($25), from Feb. 13 to 16. Call for hours of service.

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, 3879 Spring Mountain Road, is pouring a Sweet Seduction (vanilla vodka, half and half, Ghirardelli white chocolate syrup) for $18, an Old-Fashioned Romance (bourbon, rose syrup, chocolate bitters) for $16, or a couple’s special of both cocktails for $29, from 7 p.m. to late.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Downtown Summerlin, is sending out a three-course menu of ahi tostada to share, choice of halibut Veracruz or New York steak and potato, and red velvet cupcakes, for $75, with seatings at 5 and 9 p.m. Feb. 13 to 15.

One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is serving oysters Rockefeller ($36), an 8-ounce filet with seared foie gras ($82), and a One Love Cocktail with rum, Amaro Montenegro and lime ($17). From 5 p.m.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive, Downtown Summerlin, is featuring a menu for two consisting of guacamole with corn tostaditos, pollo asado and carne asada tacos, churros filled with cajeta caramel sauce and a margarita for each person, for $117, from 11 a.m.

Siegel’s 1941 in El Cortez is sending out a three-course menu (pear salad or lump crab cake, bone-in ribye and lobster tail, dessert sampler), for $95, wine pairings additional $35, from 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15.

Sourdough Café in Arizona Charlie’s Boulder is sending out a prix fixe menu of choice of soup or salad, mango mahi mahi with saffron risotto and strawberry shortcake, for $21, from 6 a.m. to midnight. Sourdough Café in Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is sending out the same menu with the same price for 24 hours daily.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, is showcasing Kaluga caviar service with gnocco fritto ($125), black truffle risotto with mushrooms and mascarpone ($75), king crab fonduta (market price), a 5-pound beef shank with cherry jus ($125) and berry cake with Chantilly cream ($15), from 5 to 9 p.m.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton is offering braised short rib meatball ($15), shrimp and saffron risotto ($45), almond frangipane tart ($12), or all three for $65, plus a Kir Royale ($13), from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place, in Symphony Park, is serving its signature cioppino for $49, from 4 to 10 p.m., with jazz vocalist Michelle Johnson performing sets at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

On the Strip

Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas is presenting a special menu of antipasti, house pastas (including shrimp and ’nduja bucatini), and main courses (including wood-fired rainbow trout), for $95, wine pairings additional $45, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Sahara Las Vegas is sending out a tasting menu of about a dozen dishes, including cotton candy foie gras, classic tartare, croquetas de pollo, A5 snow wagyu and dark chocolate raspberry tart, for $250, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas is featuring bucatini with roasted garlic, chili and Parmigiano ($22), Dover sole with heirloom cauliflower, capers and grapes ($32), and a Roses are Red cocktail with grapefruit rose vodka ($19). From 4 p.m.

Clique Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan is presenting a Lovebirds’ Rosé cocktail with pear liqueur, rosé Champagne and lemonade ($30); a Cupid’s Mischief with rum, Aperol, ginger honey syrup and lime ($21); a Lemon Love Spritz with pear liqueur, prosecco, soda and lemon ($21); and minis of Champagne Telmont brut ($100) and rosé ($125).

Crush American Grill in the MGM Grand is offering horseradish-crusted rack of lamb with mushroom farro and broccolini ($49), charred octopus with smoked paprika aïoli and fingerlings ($23), and a Kiss & Tell cocktail with gin, prosecco and lemongrass ($21). From 4:30 p.m.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House in the MGM Grand is showcasing chocolate-covered strawberries ($5 each), cornmeal fried oysters ($15), baked whole Maine lobster (market price), red velvet tres leches cake ($14), from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Emmitt’s Las Vegas in Fashion Show mall is sending out seared halibut with sautéed asparagus and caviar beurre blanc ($60) and a whole butter-poached lobster for two with two petits filets ($175), both with choice of red velvet cake or petits fours, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Ocean Prime in 63 CityCenter is featuring Chilean sea bass with butter-poached lobster and lobster demi-glace ($76) and Iconoclast chardonnay ($60 a bottle, $23 for 9 ounces, $15 for 6 ounces), from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 15 and noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 16.

Top of the World in The Strat is presenting seared diver scallops with roasted beet hummus ($25); ravioli with spinach, ricotta, shrimp, scallops and lobster ($60); a “fondue” of chocolate mousse, orange pound cake and strawberries ($17); Taittinger Brut Rosé ($25 per flute); and Dom Pérignon Brut ($90 per flute). From 4 p.m, Feb. 14 to 16.

Wakuda in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian is offering an eight-course menu, including shellfish teaser, bouquet of tempura and Japanese A5 wagyu, for $225, from 5 to 11 p.m.

