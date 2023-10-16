Where to eat and drink in Las Vegas for Halloween

Diabolical dishes and eldritch elixirs and other fiendish flavors for Halloween and the weekend before.

The Sand Dollar Lounge on Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas is serving specialty cocktails as part of its Nightmare on Spring Mountain Halloween pop-up that runs through Oct. 31, 2023. (The Sand Dollar Lounge)

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Las Vegas is sending out its Howl at the Moon cocktail during October for Halloween 2023. (Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge)

A Vampire Repellent pie loaded with garlic is the Charity Pie of the Month for October 2023 at Evel Pie in Las Vegas. (Evel Pie)

The Golden Tiki in Chinatown Las Vegas is serving five cocktails for Halloween 2023, including this No Brainer for two with more than a dozen rums, liqueurs and other spirits. (The Golden Tiki)

Salt & Straw in the UnCommons Development in southwest Las Vegas is offering its Scoops & Skulls ice cream menu in five flavors through Oct. 31, 2023. (Salt & Straw)

Through Oct. 31, 2023, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is joining with the Freeform channel to feature a 31 Nights of Halloween Graveyard CrazyShake. (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Donutique in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is featuring three Halloween doughnuts through Nov. 1, 2023. (Donutique)

For Halloween 2023, 108 Drinks, Remix Lounge and View Lounge in The Strat on the Las Vegas Strip are serving a Mystical Margarita from Oct. 27-31. (Golden Entertainment Inc.)

Halloween approaches, the season for ghoulies and ghosties and long-legged beasties and things that go bump in the night. To celebrate, here are some diabolical dishes and eldritch elixirs and other fiendish flavors being offered by Las Vegas bars and restaurants.

Off the Strip

Area15: Oddwood Bar is hosting Leaves of Darkness happy hour from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 with Halloween-themed cocktails. Trick-or-treating runs from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 throughout Area15, with free admission and free temporary tattoos. 3215 S. Rancho Drive.

Circa: Legacy Club, on the 60th floor of the property, is presenting its Masquerade Party from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, with cocktails at the open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and masquerade masks provided to guests. Cost: $150. Tickets: circalasvegas.com/masquerade.

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge is sending out its Howl at the Moon cocktail mingling Wolf Moon whiskey, pumpkin purée, lemon juice and ginger syrup, for $14.99, through Oct. 31. In Town Square.

Downtown Container Park is featuring a Caribbean-infused party on the Lawn, with costumes, live performances from several bands, contests, and adult drink specials from Oak & Ivy and Bin 702, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29. 707 E. Fremont St.

El Dorado Cantina, at its Central Point shops location, is pouring five Halloween cocktails, including an Aperol Apple Cider Spritz and a Nightmare on Bourbon St. with Elijah Craig Bourbon, through Oct. 31. 8349 W. Sunset Road, Suite 150.

Evel Pie is serving a Vampire Repellent pizza through October as its Charity Pie of the Month. The pizza — garlic and herb alfredo, whole-milk mozzarella, butter-roasted garlic, microgreens, sea salt — is $7 a slice, with $1 from each sale donated to Don’t Be a Monster anti-bullying programs. 508 E. Fremont St.

The Golden Tiki is offering five Halloween cocktails, including a No Brainer for two with more than a dozen rums, liqueurs and other spirits arriving in a bloody skull vessel. Cocktails run $14-$35, or $25-$130 with artisan souvenir mugs, through Oct. 31. 3939 Spring Mountain Road.

Green Valley Ranch: Borracha Mexican Cantina is showcasing a Midnight Margarita made with Volcan XA tequila, lime juice, triple sec, ancho chile, activated charcoal and bloody chamoy sauce, for $19, from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, is showcasing a Pumpkin Espresso Martini made with Absolut Elyx vodka, espresso, Kahlua and pumpkin cream, for $18, through Oct. 31

Honey Salt is presenting its Spooky Halloween Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, with costumed staff, tricks and treats, a costume contest, and special menu items like pumpkin-stuffed French toast and housemade Spooky Treats (chocolate cake pops, mixed berry pop tarts, cocoa crisps). 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is featuring brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 with dishes like pumpkin apple caramel pancakes and breakfast burritos, a Bloody Maria cocktail, costume contest, games, activities, photo opportunities and surprises.

The Mob Museum: The Underground speakeasy and distillery is serving four Halloween cocktails, including a mezcal-based Diablo de Oaxaca and an applejack-chartreuse Widow’s Kiss, for $14 or $29 with keepsake glass, from Oct. 27-31. 300 Stewart Ave.

Paymon’s Lounge: The 13th annual Halloween Vixen Party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 28 with a best costume contest and tunes from DJ Tone and DJ Big D. No cover; 21 and older. Reservations encouraged. 8380 W. Sahara Ave.

The Sand Dollar Lounge: The Nightmare on Spring Mountain pop-up has returned through Oct. 31 with specialty shots and drinks, live music, and more than $10,000 in Halloween décor and lighting. 3355 Spring Mountain Road.

UnCommons: Salt & Straw is offering its Scoops & Skulls ice cream menu in five flavors, including The Great Candycopia and Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread, through Oct. 31. 6815 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 120.

On the Strip

Aria: Proper Bar in Proper Eats food hall is sending out a pumpkin spice espresso martini, for $16, from Oct. 26-31.

Linq Promenade: Virgil’s BBQ is toasting Halloween with a Drunken Witch cocktail built from Citrus Skyy Vodka, blue curaçao, strawberry purée, a green sugar rim and a cherry garnish, for $15, on Oct. 31.

Mandalay Bay: Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is presenting its Monsters and Mimosas Game Day Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, with Halloween menu items like Crisp Bat Wings with bloody dipping sauce, a peppercorn-crusted Blair Meat Co. chili burger with secret sauce, and a Witches Brew ube and boba purple milkshake.

The Strat: 108 Drinks, Remix Lounge and View Lounge are serving a Mystical Margarita made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, pumpkin spice, orange, lime and a smoked sea salt rim, for $12, from Oct. 27-31.

The Venetian: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is joining with the Freeform channel to feature a 31 Nights of Halloween Graveyard CrazyShake, for $22, through Oct. 31. Donutique is featuring three Halloween doughnuts, including a Chocolate Orange Spider, for $6-$8, through Nov. 1. Juliet Cocktail Room is showcasing a haunted theme from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 26-31, with specialty cocktails and masked servers, spider webs, floating candles and books, mysteriously empty picture frames, smoke, spooky videos and live entertainment.

