Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas

Thanksgiving dinner at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian (Kirvin Doak)

Las Vegas restaurants offer a variety of menus — from traditional to exotic — for Thanksgiving Day dining. Some restaurants are offering to-go dinner packages.

In the list below, unless otherwise noted, the menus, prices and times of service are for Thanksgiving Day only.

All American Bar & Grill at the Rio: House salad, roasted turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes, sage stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie; $32. caesars.com/rio-las-vegas

Allegro at Wynn Resorts: Three-course prix fixe menu, $60. Choice of herb-roasted turkey with turkey leg roulade, mashed potatoes, ciabatta sausage stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce or butternut squash risotto with roasted mushrooms, black truffle, parmesan, mascarpone and toasted pumpkin seeds; sides of roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and caramelized onions or baked macaroni and cheese; and pumpkin or pecan pie. Served 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. wynnlasvegas.com

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian: Thanksgiving Turkey Burger with turkey, brie, applewood smoked bacon, corn and sage potato roll stuffing, cranberry and orange aioli; available through Nov. 28. venetianlasvegas.com

Brera Osteria at The Venetian: Menu additions include roasted pumpkin salad and two entrees: sweet potato gnocchi and classic turkey duo with roasted natural breast, stuffing, herb gravy confit leg and Italian sausage. venetianlasvegas.com

Buddy V’s Ristorante in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian: Three-course prix fixe, $54 ($17.95 for kids younger than 10); roasted butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey breast, stuffing, yams, gravy and pumpkin bundt cake. venetianlasvegas.com

Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas: Butternut squash soup with pancetta, sage, orange nutmeg and crème fraiche, $17.95. Brined turkey with baked yams, preserved cranberry, sausage brioche stuffing, haricot vert and foie gras giblet gravy; $68.95. caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas

Burger Brasserie Sports Grille at Bally’s Las Vegas: Butternut squash soup or roasted beet and goat cheese salad, roasted turkey with andouille cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic green beans and pumpkin cheesecake. caesars.com/ballys-las-vegas

The Coffee Shop at Treasure Island: Three-course menu with choice of roasted butternut squash soup or house salad for $7.95; roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sautéed asparagus and cranberry relish for $22.95; and pumpkin pie for $7.95. Courses will be available separately or all-inclusive for $36. treasureisland.com

Delilah at Wynn Resorts: Three-course prix fixe menu for $89 per guest, honeynut squash soup, roasted turkey Wellington with wild mushroom stuffing, pomme puree, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, candied yams and pumpkin tart. Complete a la carte menu available. Served 4:30- 9:30 p.m. wynnlasvegas.com

Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand: Choice of turkey or honey glazed ham with stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, $30. downtowngrand.com

Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s Las Vegas: Roast turkey, gravy, sausage and cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, $27.99. Roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry chutney and herb mayonnaise on a French baguette, $17.99. BBB “Leftovers” Burrito: roast turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cheddar cheese and cranberry sauce, $17.99. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

Giada at The Cromwell: Three-course meal with tricolore salad or butternut squash soup, herb-roasted turkey breast with saltimbocca-style dark meat, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, cranberry mostarda and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate hazelnut crunch cake. caesars.com/cromwell

Gilley’s at Treasure Island: Three-course menu for $60 with choice of southern pecan and apple salad or roasted butternut squash and pumpkin soup; honey bourbon glazed turkey with Andouille sausage brioche stuffing, whipped potatoes, vegetables, gravy and pumpkin pecan pie. treasureisland.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas: Onion soup or farmer’s market salad, roasted turkey breast served with Confit thigh meat and foie gras dressing and squash puree, with side choices of tangerine-cranberry chutney, potato puree, broccolini or sage turkey gravy and pumpkin pie. caesars.com/paris-las-vegas

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Linq: Roasted turkey breast, bourbon candied yams, mashed potatoes, chorizo cornbread stuffing, garlic parmesan green beans and Grand Marnier cranberry sauce, $34.99; or Turkey Carnitas Sandwich, Motley Que Style with cranberry barbecue sauce, chipotle citrus slaw, pickle chips, aged cheddar, onion straws and donkey sauce, $24.99. caesars.com/linq

Hash House A Go Go: Roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie; “Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie” filled with roasted turkey, sweet corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, red potatoes and gravy. Specials start at $18.99. For reservations, hashhouseagogo.com or call: West Sahara, 702-804-4646; The Linq, 702-254-4646; Summerlin, 702-718-4646; Plaza, 702-384-4646; Henderson, 702- 898-4646. Turkey To Go Go meals available for pickup at Summerlin and West Sahara locations. The meals for six include roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, candied yams, green beans and pumpkin pie for $179.99.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort: Butternut squash bisque, $12. Fall chopped salad, $14. Brined, herb-encrusted turkey with cranberry sauce and gravy, $29. Vegetarian pasta verde with spaghetti, zucchini and roasted poblano cream, $24. Array of sides including sweet potato puree with marshmallow fluff, sausage and fennel stuffing, haricot vert and loaded mashed potatoes, $9 each. Sweet potato pie, $12. Reservations: 702-797-7344; hearthstonelv.com/reservations. “Thanksgiving To-Go” menu: Herb-roasted whole turkey; sweet potato puree with marshmallow fluff; sausage and fennel stuffing; haricot vert with preserved Meyer lemon; loaded mashed potatoes; and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Serves eight to 10 people, $265. Orders can be placed through Nov. 20 at hearthstonelv.com or call 702-797-7344. Meals can be picked up 5-8 p.m., Nov. 24, or 9 a.m.-noon, Thanksgiving Day.

Jardin at Wynn Resorts: Three-course prix fixe menu for $65 per guest. Roasted pumpkin soup, turkey breast, turkey leg roulade, whipped potatoes, porcini and sage dressing, gravy cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Served noon to 8 p.m. A la carte menu available. wynnlasvegas.com

Lakeside at Wynn Resorts: Three-course prix fixe menu, $85. Chestnut bisque, roasted turkey, confit leg, sourdough sausage stuffing, whipped potato puree, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Served 4:30-9:30 p.m. A la carte menu available. wynnlasvegas.com

Majordomo Meat & Fish at the Palazzo: Mishima Chateaubriand with grilled porcini, tamari, rose vinegar and foie gras bordelaise ($238); or the Spicy BoSsam Family Style with cornbread and sack sausage stuffing, fresh oysters, rice, kimchi, lettuce wraps and condiments ($198). Available through Nov. 28. venetianlasvegas.com

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian: Menu additions include honeynut squash salad, roasted beet-filled pasta, holiday turkey featuring a turkey breast with mushroom stuffing, cranberry chutney, herb gravy confit leg, Italian sausage and a pumpkin walnut tart. venetianlasvegas.com

McCall’s Heartland Grill at The Strat: Three-course meal for $35 includes a mixed-green salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, candied yams and white chocolate bread pudding. Available Nov. 25-28. thestrat.com

Mi Casa Grill Cantina at Silverton: Three-course meal for $25 includes house salad or albondigas soup, mole-rubbed roasted turkey with chorizo cornbread stuffing, charro black beans and pumpkin pie. silvertoncasino.com

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Herb-roasted turkey breast, sourdough stuffing, haricots verts, turkey jus and cranberry port wine relish for $45. onesteakhouse.com

Oyster Bar & Grill at Harrah’s Las Vegas: Thanksgiving oysters with cranberry puree and panko stuffing with crispy bacon, $20.99 a half dozen, $40.99 a dozen. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish and sausage and apple stuffing, $29.99. Pan-seared scallops, with roasted sweet potato puree, $32.99. Selection of desserts, including apple pie and pumpkin pie, $8.99 each. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

PT’s Wings & Sports at The Strat: Deep-fried, smoked turkey leg with fries or whipped potatoes, $16. Available Nov. 25-26. thestrat.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Las Vegas: Holiday dinner priced at $100 per person. Butternut squash soup or harvest salad, roasted turkey dinner with homemade gravy, sausage and herb stuffing and cranberry relish or 16-ounce prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes for the entrée; mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole or green beans; pumpkin cheesecake; and a glass of red or white wine. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

Seafood Shack at Treasure Island: Chambord glazed turkey with Andouille sausage dressing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, vegetables and gravy for $29.95. treasureisland.com

Sinatra at Wynn Resorts: Three-course prix fixe dinner at $89 per guest, featuring Zuppa di Vino; Tacchino Milanese with turkey Milano, potato, celery root, Brussels sprout and walnut salad, and cranberry sauce; and pumpkin pie. Served 5:30-10 p.m. A la carte menu available. wynnlasvegas.com

Smoke & Fire, 3315 E. Russell Road: Dinner to go for up to eight people includes half a smoked turkey (with white and dark meat), mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, mac & cheese, gravy and Hawaiian rolls for $129.99. Reservations are available through Nov. 23 and orders can be picked up 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Nov. 24, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 25. smokeandfirelv.com

Soulbelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St.: Takeout dinner packages with smoked turkey breast and gravy, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green beans, candied yams, rolls and choice of pumpkin or chocolate silk pie. Packages for 4-6 guests ($175) and 8-10 guests ($325). Add-ons from the Soulbelly menu are also available. Packages must be ordered by 5 p.m. Nov. 23 by emailing catering@soulbellybbq.com. Orders can be picked up 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24. soulbellybbq.com

Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. and 4575 Boulder Highway: Choice of roasted turkey or glazed ham with green bean almandine, sweet potatoes, stuffing and gravy, and soup or salad to start with pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert for $15. PT’s Express locations have turkey stuffwich sandwich with roasted turkey, stuffing, provolone cheese, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise for $10. arizonacharliesdecatur.com; arizonacharliesboulder.com

Strat Cafe at The Strat: A la carte menu items include a spinach salad ($9); herb-roasted turkey with sweet potatoes, green beans and jalapeno cornbread stuffing ($18); pumpkin pie with Kahlua whipped cream ($8). Available Nov. 25-26. thestrat.com

Su Casa at Silverton: Features a watercress salad, a five-spiced roasted turkey roulade with sage butter, umami gravy, edamame-garlic puree and shiitake mushroom stuffing and ube custard pie with coconut foam for $30. silvertoncasino.com

Sundance Grill at Silverton: Three-course meal for $19 with house salad or pumpkin bisque, herbed brined turkey, mashed potatoes, mushroom bread pudding, giblet gravy, candied yams, stewed green beans and choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. silvertoncasino.com

SW Steakhouse at Wynn Resorts: Kale chopped salad, creamy parsnip soup, roasted turkey with turkey breast and confit thigh, ciabatta sausage stuffing, yam puree, Tuscan kale, herbed turkey sauce and pumpkin tart. Served 4:30-9:30 p.m. A la carte menu available. wynnlasvegas.com

Tableau at Wynn Resorts: Butternut squash bisque; Turkey Benedict with two eggs, sage-roasted turkey, stuffing, English muffin, hollandaise and cranberry sauce; and apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. A la carte menu available. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. wynnlasvegas.com

Terrace Pointe Cafe at Wynn Resorts: Prix fixe menu for $43 per guest. Roasted butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey with fall vegetables, sausage filled roulade, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, Brussels sprout hash, focaccia stuffing and pumpkin pie. A la carte menu available. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. wynnlasvegas.com

Top of the World at The Strat: A la carte menu items include a kale, farr and barley salad ($19); cranberry-glazed turkey roulade with sage cornbread stuffing ($45); and bourbon-infused dark chocolate pot de creme ($12). Available Nov. 25-28. thestrat.com

Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St.: Three-course special for $65 with cheddar apple butternut squash soup or poached pear, spinach and baby arugula salad; roast turkey breast and braised turkey leg; and pumpkin creme brulee or tiramisu with eggnog anglaise sauce. triplegeorgegrill.com

Twin Creeks at Silverton: Three-course meal for $45 with roasted sweet potato and carrot soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, broccolini and cranberry sauce and a pumpkin praline tart. silvertoncasino.com

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian: Dine-in menu includes herb-roasted turkey dinner ($36). To-go packages feature herb roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, yams, biscuits and gravy to feed 2-4 people ($225), 6-8 people ($430) or 10-12 people ($635). venetianlasvegas.com