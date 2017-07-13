Where to find the best fried chicken in Las Vegas

Thinkstock

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

If you’re looking for stellar fried chicken, you want to trust a Southerner. Yardbird’s is served a few ways, but the best is the Chicken ’n Watermelon ’n Waffles, in which the bird comes with a cheddar-cheese waffle, bourbon maple syrup, spiced watermelon and the ying-and-yang of honey hot sauce. “Run, chicken, run,” indeed.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

Hash House A Go Go

Midwesterners know a thing or two about fried chicken as well, and that shows at Hash House A Go Go. The chicken there gets an offbeat touch from a whisper of sage, and if the trucker-suitable serving sizes are daunting, know you can get it in a sandwich or a “benny.”

Hash House A Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., plus four more valley locations, hashhouseagogo.com

M&M Soul Food Cafe

At the venerable M&M, they celebrate the bird a number of ways, such as wings, baked, smothered or barbecued, but the best is the crispy fried chicken, spiced up with a proprietary seasoning blend. If you’re smart, you’ll finish with a piece of sweet-potato pie.

M&M Soul Food Cafe, 3923 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-453-7685, mmsoulfoodcafe.com; also at 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Flock & Fowl

Sheridan Su’s reputation was furthered on the back of his Hainanese Chicken Rice, but he sometimes serves the bird fried as well, in bao and as thick, meaty buttermilk fried tenders. You can get the tenders in a salad, if you like, but we like the bao, in which kale pea sprout sesame slaw, also tucked into the steamed dough, sets the chicken off nicely. A second location downtown is expected to open in the fall.

Flock & Fowl, 380 W. Sahara Ave., 626-616-6632, flockandfowl.com

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

The Bromberg brothers spent a lot of years developing their fried chicken and its proprietary spice blend, and it’s paid off with a mostly mellow, slightly sassy flavor boost to the crisp-crusted meat. You can get it in a sandwich at their Downtown Summerlin spot. A second Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is scheduled to open this month at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Downtown Summerlin, 702-329-9300, blueribbonfriedchicken.com