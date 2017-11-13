Where to get Thanksgiving feast in Las Vegas without cooking

(Thinkstock)

Following are Thanksgiving menus and special dishes at Las Vegas-area restaurants. This is not intended as a complete listing. Unless otherwise noted, prices are per-person, plus tax and tip, and, unless otherwise noted, will be offered on Nov. 23. Also note that virtually all buffets add special dishes for Thanksgiving.

Alize, the Palms; 702-951-7000 or palms.com: Roasted pumpkin soup, foie gras torchon or Waldorf salad; Alaskan halibut, langoustines or broccoli and potato gnocchi gratin; roast turkey, pork loin and pork belly, beef short rib or butternut squash risotto; dessert trio of pumpkin cheesecake, apple tarte tatin and chocolate pecan tartlet, $95. Wine pairings, $55.

Allegro, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-2040 or wynnlasvegas.com: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce, $42; butternut squash risotto, $35; roasted Brussels sprouts, $10; baked macaroni and cheese, $10; pumpkin pie $12. Regular menu also available.

Americana, 2420 Regatta Drive; 702-331-5565 or americanalasvegas.com: Salad with poached pear and goat cheese mousse or butternut soup with lobster dumpling and foie gras; roasted turkey breast with ciabatta stuffing, cranberries and gravy, or filet mignon with truffle potatoes, swiss chard and Port reduction; and pumpkin cheesecake or peanut butter bar, $42; or free for children younger than 10.

Andiron Steak & Sea, Downtown Summerlin; 702-685-8002 or andironsteak.com: Roasted squash soup, Andiron Caesar or Old Bay shrimp cocktail; sweet potato gnocchi with kale and roasted mushrooms, or grilled Scottish salmon with roasted mushrooms and butternut squash, or turkey with brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy, or prime rib with popovers and horseradish cream; mashed potatoes, candied yams, creamed spinach, and Brussels sprouts; and house-made doughnuts or pumpkin pie, $69. Wine pairings, $25.

Andre’s Bistro and Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-798-7151 or andresbistroandbar.com: Lyonnaise salad with turkey confit or butternut squash soup; jumbo scallop with braised cabbage (garlic sausage and white wine butter sauce, $7 extra) or sauteed gnocchi with winter vegetables; turkey, steak or Scottish salmon; pumpkin pie, apple tart tatin or chocolate crumble, $48.

The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com: Butternut squash soup or salad; roasted turkey with sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked sweet potato, green beans and cranberry sauce; and pumpkin or apple pie, $30.

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood, M Resort; 702-797-1000 or themresort.com: Pumpkin bisque, roasted turkey with dressing and buttery potatoes; and pumpkin pie or French macaron, $49, or $29 for children. Regular menu also available.

Anthony’s Burgers & Brews, M Resort; 702-797-1000 or themresort.com: Roasted turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, $20.99. Regular menu also available.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7401 or charliepalmer.com: Deviled Scotch quail egg, kabocha squash bisque, roasted turkey breast and leg confit, stuffing, potatoes, green beans almandine, cranberry gelee, giblet gravy and pumpkin pecan pie, $65.

Bahama Breeze, 375 Hughes Center Drive; 702-731-3252 or bahamabreeze.com: Jerkturkey and pork and sides such as callaloo, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes, and pumpkin praline pie, $18.99, or $6.99 for kids.

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7610 or slslasvegas.com: Turbot or turkey; cheddar cheese potatoes, stuffed olives, croquetas de pavo, salad, shrimp and crab cocktail, green bean casserole, spiced cranberries and stuffing; and pecan pie, roast apple puff pastry and pumpkin tart, $85.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-979-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Salad Fiesta, mole turkey flautas or chicken tortilla soup; turkey and trimmings or Halibut Veracruz; pumpkin pie (a la mode, $1 extra) or pumpkin flan; and house margarita or glass of wine, $17.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: Open-faced sandwich with turkey pastrami, chestnut stuffing, cranberry Dijon-mayonnaise sauce and gravy on cranberry-challah bread, $10.95.

Big Al’s Oyster Bar, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Cup of Boston or Manhattan clam chowder or salad; steamed mussels in wine-garlic butter sauce with linguine and garlic toast; and pumpkin pie, $19.

Big Mess Bar-BQ, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com: Turkey breast with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, candied yams and pumpkin pie, $21.99.

Bistro 57, Aliante Hotel; 692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Turkey with cranberry dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie, $25.

Bouchon, The Venetian; 702-414-6200 or thomaskeller.com: Pork belly, $18; roast turkey, $46.

Buddy V’s Ristorante, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-2355 buddyvlasvegas.com: Roasted butternut squash soup; roasted turkey breast with turkey sausage, pancetta stuffing, roasted vegetables, whipped potatoes, cranberry relish and gravy; and pumpkin pie cheesecake, $48; wine pairings $30; bottle of Prosecco, $20.

The Capital Grille, Fashion Show Mall; 702-932-6631 or thecapitalgrille.com: Roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, French green beans and cranberry-pear chutney, $39, or $15 for kids. Pumpkin cheesecake, $10. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Carmine’s, the Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-473-9700 or carminesnyc.com: Dinner for 6 to 8 with 18-pound roasted turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, string beans, carrots, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and pumpkin, apple or pecan pie, $249.95.

Carve, Eastside Cannery; 702-507-5700 or eastsidecannery.com: Cranberry-pecan salad or butternut squash bisque; roasted turkey or glazed ham with green beans almandine and roasted chestnut dressing; and pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin creme brulee, $37.

Charlie Palmer Steak, Four Seasons; 702-632-5120 or charliepalmer.com: Beets with arugula and goat cheese, lobster bisque with truffle creme fraiche or scallops with butternut squash puree and sage farro; turkey breast with braised leg, stuffing and gravy, or bone-in New York strip with mushroom ragout, or swordfish with oscar-style quinoa; sweet potato puree and Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin spice cheesecake, pecan pie or chocolate peanut butter bar, $58.

Chica, The Venetian; 702-805-8472 or venetian.com: Sweet plantain soup, $11 (foie gras, $8 extra); turkey enchiladas with jalapeno-pomegranate pico, $28; spiced pumpkin cheesecake, $14.

Citizens Kitchen & Bar, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-9200 or citizenslasvegas.com: White and dark meat turkey, spiral ham,

Stuffin’ Muffins, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberries, gravy, salad, cornbread and pumpkin pie, $39.99 for all you can eat, $16.99 for children 12 and younger.

Cleo, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7612 or slslasvegas.com: Carrot salad with dates and smoked feta, $15; squash flatbread with tahini and pomegranate, $14; “fried chicken-style” turkey with apricot mustard and falafel waffle, $35.

Copper Whisk, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Soup or salad; roast turkey with gravy, sage-fruit dressing, candied yams, green beans almandaine, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, $16.99.

Cornerstone, Gold Coast; 702-367-7111 or goldcoastcasino.com: Butternut squash bisque or salad with pecans and blue cheese; turkey with sage dressing, glazed yams, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce ($38); or pan-seared sea bass, wilted baby spinach and rosti potatoes, $45; and pumpkin creme brulee.

Coronado Cafe, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Salad or butternut squash soup; turkey or ham with trimmings; pumpkin or apple pie (a la mode, $1 extra); and cocktail or glass of wine, $14.95, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3305 or wynnlasvegas.com: Chestnut soup with crab and fennel cream, roasted acorn squash with farro salad, sage tagliatelle and turkey with trimmings, $110. Seasonal specials with Alba white truffles available. Regular menu also available.

Country Club, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3315 or wynnlasvegas.com: Butternut squash soup with crab meat, $15; turkey with rosemary “monkey” stuffing, whipped potatoes, haricot vert, cranberry sauce, gravy and dark meat-mushroom roulade, $44; pumpkin pie, $12. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Court Cafe, Jokers Wild; 702-564-8100 or jokerswildcasino.com: Soup or salad; turkey, stuffing, vegetables, candied yams, mashed potatos and gravy; and pumpkin pie, $9.99.

Cusina, The Shops at Crystals; 702-238-1000 or wolfgangpuck.com. Tomato and white bean minestrone or baby kale salad with pear and goat cheese; turkey with mushroom stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato puree, cranberry and apple relish and gravy; and white chocolate cheesecake, $49, or $32 for traditional Thanksgiving plate.

Delmonico Steakhouse, The Venetian; 702-414-3737 or emerilsrestaurants.com: Butternut squash ravioli, $18; carrot salad with cherries and blue cheese, $16; roasted turkey breast, leg and thigh with cornbread stuffing, green beans, herb gravy and cranberry sauce, $42; pecan-glazed sweet potatoes, $12; dessert trio of pumpkin cheesecake, bread pudding and spiced cake, $14.

DJT, Trump International; 702-982-0000 or trumphotels.com: Roasted turkey with jalapeno cornbread stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie, $48.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Seafood bruschetta or butternut squash soup; turkey and trimmings, baked ham and trimmings, sea scallops or filet mignon; apple pie, apple-cranberry cobbler or chocolate chip tartufo; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $39, 2 to 9 p.m.

Du-Par’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: Soup or salad; roast turkey or baked ham; and stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce, vegetables; and pumpkin or apple pie, $14.99.

Edge Steakhouse, Westgate; 702-732-5755 or westgatelasvegas.com: Wedge salad, Caesar salad or butternut squash bisque; roasted turkey with braised turkey leg, chestnut stuffing, whipped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, roasted carrots and gravy; and pumpkin tart, $65.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Paris Las Vegas; 702-948-6937 or eiffeltowerrestaurant.com: Cream of butternut squash with duck confit or roasted beet salad; Blue d’Auvergne cheese with hazelnuts; turkey with trimmings; pecan pie with butterscotch ice cream or pumpkin souffle, $89, 2 to 10 p.m. Wine pairings, $49.

Emerils New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand; 702-891-7374 or emerilsrestaurants.com: Confit duck leg, Brussels sprouts, chestnut and leek salad and butternut squash puree, $17; sliced roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, haricot vert, black garlic mashed potatoes, truffled gravy and fresh cranberry sauce, $42; pumpkin funnel cake, $11.

Farm, Aliante Hotel; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: House salad, turkey breast, mashed ptoatoes, gravy, roasted carrots, cranberry-apple stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $18.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com: Salad or parsnip and celery root soup; purple potato gnocchi; whole turkey with spiced cranberry sauce, haricot vert, sausage-fig stuffing and Brussels sprouts; and sweet potato bread pudding, $45, or $15.95 for children. Also: classic four-course Italian menu, $64.95.

Fix, Belaggio; 702-693-8400 or fixlasvegas.com: Roasted turkey with pear-cranberry stuffing, candied yams, almond green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, $49. Brussels sprouts gratin, sweet potato casserole or creamed corn bread, $10.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. or Town Square; flemingssteakhouse.com. Salad or lobster bisque; roasted turkey breast with trimmings; sweet potatoes, green beans and mashed potatoes; carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake, starting at $40.

Freedom Beat, 206 N. Third St.; 702-719-6315 or downtowngrand.com: Smoked turkey leg or herb-marinated turkey breast, dressing, sweet potato, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, cast-iron pumpkin pie and a draft beer, $20.

Hash House A Go Go, multiple locations (except Rio); hashhouseagogo.com: Roasted turkey breast with trimmings, $17.99; smothered Thanksgiving stuffed turkey burger and sides, $12.99; turkey pot pie, $15.99; pumpkin cinnamon roll flapjack, $9.99; pumpkin bread pudding, $8.99; Huckleberry Sin cocktail, $9.99 with souvenir Mason jar.

Herringbone, Aria; 702-590-9898 or herringboneeats.com: Chop salad, turkey with gravy, cranberry-pear relish, sweet potato mash, green beans and apple, pumpkin or pecan pie, $65.

Hexx Kitchen and Bar, Paris Las Vegas; 702-331-5100 or hexxlasvegas.com. Roasted corn bisque; braised turkey with trimmings; Brussels sprouts, carrots, mashed potatoes, sweet potato, green beans and mushrooms; and apple, pecan or pumpkin pie, $55, or $15 for kids younger than 12.

House of Blues, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7627 or houseofblues.com: Buffet including roasted turkey breast, roasted pork loin, gravy, butternut squash soup, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, collard greens, creamed corn, roasted squash, salad, cornbread muffins, bourbon-cranberry bread pudding, waffle bar and hot apple cider, $25, or $15 for children at lunch; $30, or $20 for children at dinner.

Jardin, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Winter squash soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry sauce, chestnut stuffing, crispy salsify, gravy and pumpkin pie, $49, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-792-9222 or joes.net/las-vegas: Turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and trimmings and pumpkin chiffon pie, $49.95, or $24.95 for children ages 5-12, 11:30 a.m. to 10 pm. Regular menu also available.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-7375 or lacavelv.com: Sliced turkey breast with dried fruit stuffing, cranberry-apple compote and gravy, $21. Sides for sharing including mashed potatoes with gravy, collard and mustard greens, Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with caramelized marshmallows, $8 each. Desserts including pumpkin or pecan pie, $9. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lagasse’s Stadium, Palazzo; 702-607-2665 or emerilsrestaurants.com: Wild mushroom soup with black truffle creme fraiche, $8; turkey po-boy with sides, $17; roasted turkey with trimmings, $28; pumpkin cheesecake with caramel sauce, $8; pumpkin pie with caramel sauce, $6.

Lakeside, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3310 or wynnlasvegas.com: Matsutake mushroom consomme with roasted butternut squash and agnolotti, $18; roasted turkey and braised thigh with stuffing, white yam puree, haricot verts, cranberry and herb turkey sauces, $46; sweet potato cheesecake with cider caramel $16, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Lavo, Palazzo; 702-791-1800 or lavolv.com: Roast turkey with cole slaw, cranberry sauce, stuffing, candied yams, green beans, Brussels sprouts or roasted carrots for sharing, $41.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway; 702-893-2223 or lawrysonline.com: Turkey carved tableside with Spinning Bowl Salad, whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread apple-sage stuffing and cranberry-pear relish, $37, or $20 for kids.

Lupo, Mandalay Bay; 702-740-5522 or wolfgangpuck.com. Roasted pear and winter greens salad or kabocha squash tortellini; roasted turkey with Brussels sprouts, potato puree, ciabatta and sausage stuffing, cranberry relish and herb gravy, and white chocolate cheesecake, $49, or $32 a la carte.

Marie Callender’s, multiple locations; mariecallenders.com. Soup or salad; turkey or ham with sides; and slice of pie, prices vary by location.

Marilyn’s Cafe, Tuscany; 702-893-8933 or tuscanylv.com: Soup or salad; turkey or ham and green beans or corn, plus mashed potatoes and yams and pumpkin or pecan pie, $12.99.

Market Street Cafe, California Hotel; 702-385-1222 or thecal.com: Roast turkey or baked ham with the trimmings and pumpkin pie, $12.99.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado Casino; 702-564-1811 or eldoradocasino.com: Soup or salad; turkey, stuffing, vegetables, candied yams, mashed potatoes and gravy; and pumpkin pie, $9.99.

MB Steak, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-483-4888 or mbsteaklv.com: Roasted turkey breast, truffle-braised thigh and leg, sourdough stuffing, haricot vert and cranberry Port wine relish, $45. Bourbon pumpkin toffee cake, $16.

Mon Ami Gabi, Paris Las Vegas; 702-944-4224 or monamigabi.com: Pumpkin soup; roasted turkey and trimmings; and pumpkin bread pudding or pecan and chocolate tart; $49.95; $31.95 for a composed Thanksgiving plat du jour; $14.95 for kids.

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro, Palazzo; 702-607-6333 or morelslv.com: Hot mulled cider, salad, roasted butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, brioche stuffing, glazed root vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry compote and pumpkin pie, $72, or $29 for children 12 and younger.

MRKT, Aliante Hotel; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Roasted butternut squash soup or red and golden beet salad with goat cheese; turkey breast with stuffing, whipped potatoes, gravy, candied yams and green beans; and pumpkin cheesecake, $45.

Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7613 or slslasvegas.com: Butternut squash soup or Fuji apple and goat cheese salad; roast turkey breast with trimmings, Pacific salmon with trimmings or prime rib with trimmings; and pumpkin pie or pecan tart, $24.95.

Oscar’s steakhouse, the Plaza; 702-386-7227 or plazahotelcasino.com: Green salad with cranberries, pecans and figs; butternut squash; roasted turkey with dressing; green bean casserole; mashed potatoes; carrots; and pumpkin-white chocolate cheesecake. $55.

The Palm Restaurant, the Forum Shops at Caesars; (702) 732-7256 or thepalm.com: Lobster bisque, butternut squash bisque or kale and radicchio salad; roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and gravy and choice of dressing, whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes, creamed spinach, sauteed mushrooms, green beans or charred Brussels sprouts; and New York cheesecake or pumpkin pie, $55, or $24 for children under 12.

Paradise Cafe, Fremont; 702-385-32132 or fremontcasino.com: Soup and salad bar; roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, candied yams, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce; or salmon Florentine with green beans and rice pilaf; or prime rib with green beans and baked potato; and coconut custard, pumpkin, cherry, apple or Key lime pie, $13.99.

Phoenix, Lucky Dragon; 702-579-1288 or luckydragonlv.com: Brunch with turkey pot stickers, won ton soup, butternut squash soup, shrimp hargow, spring mix salad, turkey with trimmings, ham with trimmings, turkey pot pie, braised beef, egg custard tarts, pumpkin tarts, egg custard bao or sweet potato casserole, $25 for three courses, $30 for four.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Salad, New England seafood or butternut squash and corn bisque; turkey with trimmings, prime rib, citrus-roasted snapper, baked ham or sirloin steak; apple and pecan tart, pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice cake,; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $34; 2 to 9 p.m.

Prime Rib Loft, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Cranberry-orange crostini, butternut squash soup, wild rice-sausage soup or house salad; sliced turkey breast, fruit dressing, candied yams, cranberry sauce and vegetables ($32) or beef tenderloin medallions and mushroom ragu ($36); and pumpkin cheesecake.

Redwood Steakhouse, California Hotel; 702-385-1222 or thecal.com: Roasted turkey with cornbread-sausage stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, candied yams, Brussels sprouts and pumpkin or custard pie, $28.

Ri Ra Irish Pub & Restaurant, Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com: Turkey dinner with trimmings, $24; pan-seared halibut with trimmings, $25; prime rib with trimmings, $29; pumpkin cheesecake, $9.

Salvatore’s, Suncoast: 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: Cream of turkey chowder with cheese and chive dumplings, $8.95; turkey with sausage-sage stuffing, brulee yams, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry chutney and gravy, $27.95; glazed ham roasted with fresh fruit and cider, $25.95; braised boneless short ribs with mashed potatoes and vegetables, $29.99; pasta primavera with shrimp, $28.95.

SC Prime, Suncoast: 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: Chicken and wild rice soup or salad; and roast turkey ($44), almond-crusted halibut ($42) or bacon-and-mushroom-crusted pork loin medallions ($38); and pumpkin cheesecake or apple tart.

Searsucker, Caesar’s Palace; 702-866-1900 or searsucker.com: Whole roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberries, $49 for all you can eat or $19 for children 4-12. Pumpkin cheesecake pudding, $12.

Second Street Grill, Fremont; 702-385-3232 or fremontcasino.com: Soup or salad; roasted turkey and cornbread dressing, garlic mashed potatoes, yams, green beans, gravy and cranberry-orange relish; and dessert, $27. Or soup or salad; prime rib with garlic pesto mashed potatoes and asparagus with Hollandaise; and dessert, $29.

Served, 1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson; 702-263-0136j or servedlv.com. Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, candied yams, cornbread and traditional stuffing, braised greens and pumpkin bread pudding, $30.

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez; 702-385-5200 or elcortezcasino.com: Salad or butternut squash soup; roasted turkey with gravy, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans amandine, or Smithfield ham with brandy-pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes and green beans amandine; and pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, $24.95.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Shrimp cocktail, chicken and andouille jambalaya or beef and mushroom brochette; butternut squash and corn bisque, salad or Silverado Salad Bowl; turkey with trimmings, baked ham, sea bass, pork roulade or twin medallions of beef; warm pecan tart, pumpkin pie or baked Granny Smith apple; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $55, 3 to 10 p.m.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-5320 or wynnlasvegas.com: Cinderella pumpkin soup with amaretto foam, $17; turkey with butternut squash puree, Brussels sprouts and cranberry-pear marmalade, $44; Valrhona dark chocolate mousse fedora, $14. Regular menu also available.

Snaps, Eastside Cannery; 702-507-5700 or eastsidecannery.com: Sliced turkey or glazed ham; mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato and green bean casserole, and pumpkin or pecan pie, $12.99.

Spago, the Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-369-6300 or wolfgangpuck.com: Butternut squash and apple soup or wild mushroom and bitter greens salad; turkey with cherry-walnut stuffing, potato puree, spiced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry compote, gravy and rolls; and Dutch apple or sweet potato pie, $49, or $32 a la carte.

Sparrow & Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road; 702-790-2147 or sparrowandwolflv.com: French pheasant soup with glazed pheasant confit, Fuji apple and endive salad with hearts of palm, duck confit and sweet potato dumpling with five-spice bone broth, deviled duck eggs with smoked salmon, roasted turkey breast, fried turkey, acorn squash, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and pumpkin bread pudding, $55.

Stack, Mirage; 702-792-7800 or stacklasvegas.com: Butternut squash soup, arugula and shaved fennel salad or meat and cheese plate; roasted turkey breast with confit turkey leg, brioche stuffing and gravy, or New York steak with whipped potatoes, or striped bass escabeche with vegetables; and pumpkin custard, creme brulee or apple tart tatin. $65.

Sugarcane, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-414-2263 or sugarcanerawbargrill.com: Caviar toast, $20; Vadouvan kabocha squash bisque, $10; turkey wings, $15; lobster shepherd’s pie, $28; petite filet mignon, $32; Thanksgiving dinner, $28; pumpkin whoopie pie, $12.

Sundance Grill, Silverton; 702-914-8591 or silvertoncasino.com: Soup or salad; dark and white meat turkey with trimmings; and pumpkin or pecan pie, $16.99.

SW Steakhouse, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3325 or wynnlasvegas.com: Matsutake mushroom consomme with white truffle potato gnocchi, $18; roasted turkey with braised thigh, sourdough and sweet sausage stuffing, white yam puree, haricot verts and cranberry and herb turkey sauces, $46; pecan and pumpkin tart, $16. Regular menu also available.

Table 10, Palazzo; 702-607-6363 or emerilsrestaurants.com: Parsnip bisque with chestnuts, $11; chopped harvest salad, $14; roasted turkey dinner with trimmings, $40; pumpkin pie, $10.

Tableau, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3330 or wynnlasvegas.com: Winter squash soup with farro, roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, mushroom-walnut stuffing, cranberry compote, green bean casserole, giblet gravy and pecan pie, $49, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Terrace Pointe Cafe, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3360 or wynnlasvegas.com: Butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey breast with fall vegetables, sausage-filled roulade, mashed potatoes, agrodolce-Brussels sprouts hash, focaccia stuffing and pumpkin pie, $43. Regular menu also available.

Trevi Italian Restaurant, the Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-735-4663 or trevi-italian.com: Roasted pumpkin soup, turkey porchetta, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted yams, green bean casserole and pumpkin mousse, $45.

Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third Street; 702-384-2761 or triplegeorgegrill.com: Deviled eggs or baked artichoke; butternut squash soup or mixed greens; herb-crusted prime rib with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables or roasted turkey breast with gravy, herb stuffing, cranberry chutney and green beans; and apple pie or pumpkin cheesecake, $60.

Triple 7, Main Street Station; 702-387-1896 or mainstreetcasino.com: Roast turkey or baked ham with the trimmings and pumpkin pie, $12.99.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Loaded potato soup, caesar salad or house salad; roast turkey and trimmings; apple tart, $23.99.

Tuscany Gardens, Tuscany; 702-947-5910 or tuscanylv.com: Soup or salad; roasted turkey or ham with potato puree and gravy, corn on the cob, cranberry sauce, candied yams and stuffing; and assorted pies, $27.95.

Vig Deli, M Resort; 702-797-1000 or themresort.com: Roasted turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and cranberry relish, $14.95. Regular menu also available.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq Promenade; 702-389-7400 or virgilsbbq.com: Dinner for up to 8 with18-pound smoked turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, pecan stuffing with cornbread and sausage, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, Creole green beans and buttermilk biscuits, $199.95 before Nov. 20, then $249.95. Individual plates also available, $29.95.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, MGM Grand; 702-891-3000 or wolfgangpuck.com: Pear apple salad with Belgian endive or butternut squash soup; roasted turkey with mushroom-sage stuffing, potato puree, Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish and herb gravy; and Dutch apple or sweet potato pie or white chocolate cheesecake, $49, or $32 a la carte.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Downtown Summerlin; 702-202-6300 or wolfgangpuck.com: Pumpkin soup, $8; Fuji apple salad, $12; turkey with apple and sage stuffing, potato puree, Brussels sprouts, candied yams, cranberry compote and turkey gravy, $27; Dutch apple pie, $8.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541 or runchickenrun.com: Butternut sage ravioli, $16; parsnip potato soup, $14; turkey with gravy and cranberry compote, $32; sweet potato casserole, $10; Brussels sprouts, $10; Mama’s Biscuit Stuffing, $10; bourbon pecan pie, $14; peach cobbler, $25. Turkey Leg, with house-made spiced cranberry puree, Wild Turkey 81, lemon, orange bitters and sparkling wine, $14.

Zeffirino, The Venetian; 702-414-3500 or venetian.com: Thanksgiving buffet, $49.95, or $25 for children.

Options for Thanksgiving to go:

Andre’s Bistro and Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-798-7151 or andresbistroandbar.com: Butternut squash soup; roasted turkey with trimmings; French baguette; pumpkin or pecan pie. Dinner for 4-6, $175; dinner for 8-12, $350.

Big Mess Bar-BQ, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, baked sweet potatoes, green beans with stewed tomatoes, cranberry sauce, biscuits with honey butter and pumpkin pie, serves 8-10, $149. Order by Nov. 17 for pickup between 10 a.m. and 3 pm. Nov. 23.

Craftkitchen, 10940 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson; 702-728-5828 or craftkitchenlv.com: Pumpkin soup, $15.95 per quart, cranberry-sage stuffing, serves 8-10, $27.95; roasted sweet potatoes for 8-10, $19.95; grilled vegetables for 8-10, $37.95; black truffle whipped potatoes for 8-10, $27.95; orange-cranberry compote, $7.95 per pint; pecan pie, $15.95; pumpkin pie, $12.95; apple pie, $17.95; Rice Krispie Treat “turkey legs,” $3.50 each; chocolate croissant bread pudding for 10, $34.95; pull-apart rolls, $6.95 per dozen; green onion focaccia sheet for 10-12, $9.95; ciabatta loaf, $4. Order ahead for pickup Nov. 22.

DW Bistro, The Gramercy, 9275 W. Russell Road; 702-527-5200 or dwbistro.com: Jamaican jerk roast turkey, starting at $99; sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing and jerk gravy, starting at $10; DW Jerk Carrot Cake and pumpkin cream cheese bites, starting at $10 per slice. Order by calling the restaurant, for pickup Nov. 22.

Echo & Rig, Tivoli Village; 702-902-2333 or echoandrig.com: Oven-ready turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, yams, roasted vegetables, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie, serves 8, $189. Whole turkeys, half turkeys, side dishes, rolls and pies available. Order for pickup between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 23 or 7 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

Hexx Kitchen and Bar, Paris Las Vegas; 702-331-5100 or hexxlasvegas.com: Roasted corn bisque; braised turkey with trimmings; Brussels sprouts, carrots, mashed potatoes, sweet potato, green beans and mushrooms; and apple, pecan or pumpkin pie, serves 4-6, $125.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-792-9222 or joes.net/las-vegas: Pies to go: sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin chiffon; old-fashioned apple or Key lime, $29.95. Order by Nov. 19, pick up between 11:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Marie Callender’s, multiple locations; mariecallenders.com: Classic feast with turkey breast, seven side dishes and whole pie, serves 4-6, $99.99. Ham feast, with spiral-cut quarter ham and trimmings, serves 4-6, $109.99; Ultimate Whole Turkey Feast with trimmings, serves 6-8, $119.99; Ham and Turkey Combo Feast with roast turkey breast, bone-in, spiral-cut quarter ham and trimmings, serves 6-8, $139.99; Ultimate Ham and Turkey Feast, whole roasted turkey, bone-in spiral-cut quarter ham and trimmings, serves 6-8, $149.99; Gorgonzola pecan and field greens salad, $10.99; Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole, $9.99; spiral-cut quarter ham, $39.99; roasted turkey breast, $36.99; whole roast turkey, $49.99.

M Resort; 702-797-1878 or themresort.com: Whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed yams with dried cranberries, butternut squash bisque and pumpkin pie, $225, serves up to 10. Order through Nov. 22 for pickup at loading dock between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

Mon Ami Gabi, Paris Las Vegas; 702-944-4224 or monamigabi.com: Roast turkey with trimmings; pumpkin bread pudding or pecan chocolate tart, $39.95 per person; pick up between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Nov. 23.

Rio Holiday Feast To-Go, Rio; 702-777-7767 or caesars.com: Roasted Turkey Rio Holiday Box, breast and dark meat, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, veggies, whole apple or pumpkin pie, $110. Prime Rib Rio Holiday Box, creamed horseradish, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, veggies, whole apple or pumpkin pie, $165. Ham Rio Holiday Box, honey apricot glaze, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, veggies, whole apple or pumpkin pie, $120; Ham & Roasted Turkey Rio Holiday Box, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, veggies, whole apple or pumpkin pie, $140; Roasted Turkey & Prime Rib Rio Holiday Box, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, veggies, whole apple or pumpkin pie, $175; Rio Holiday Ultimate Feast, roasted turkey breast and dark meat, quarter ham, prime rib, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, veggies, whole apple or pumpkin pie, $190. All feed 4 to 6. Order at All-American Bar & Grille or call.

