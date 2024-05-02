Where to go for Mother’s Day brunch in Las Vegas

Food and drink specials, prix fixe menus, bottomless boozing and more to celebrate the mother(s) in your life.

French toast batons from the tray-passed brunch service at La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. (Jim Decker)

For Mother's Day 2024, cappellacci oreganata from Brezza in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Sabin Orr)

For Mother's Day 2024, tinga chilaquiles from Toca Madera on the Las Vegas Strip. (T.J. Perez)

Whether you’re a mother, a mother-in-law, a grandmother, a mother figure or just straight-up motherly, May 12 is yours. Here are some suggestions in Las Vegas for celebrating the mother(s) in your life at brunch on Mother’s Day.

This holiday is one of the busiest restaurant days of the year, so reservations are typically required. The list below is not comprehensive and does not include dinner-only service.

Off the Strip

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Sourdough Cafe is serving a two-course menu (choice of soup or salad, roasted lemon chicken with wild rice and vegetables), from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., for $16.99.

Downtown Grand: Triple George Grill is featuring an extensive menu with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($20), starters and salads, brunch classics (including $55 Prime steak and eggs), and entrées (including a $20 George lobster roll and a $30 seared salmon), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Durango: Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish is offering a brunch that ranges from a raw seafood bar to a carving station to a dessert display, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for $149 adults, $49 children 7 and younger.

Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson, is presenting its chocolate and mimosa tasting for $40, at 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and at noon and 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through June 30. Reservations: ethelm.com/pages/in-store-experiences.

General Admission, 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 105, in UnCommons, is toasting mothers with a free draft beer, glass of wine or specialty cocktail.

Green Valley Ranch: Borracha Mexican Cuisine is offering specials such as seafood aguachiles ($18), whole lobster ($60) and strawberry cheesecake ($15), from 11 a.m. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is offering a banana-stuffed French toast special for $20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moms at brunch receive a complimentary rose and chocolate-covered strawberry.

Harlø Steakhouse & Bar at Downtown Summerlin is showcasing a four-course prix fixe menu — bread and pastry for the table, seven entrée choices (including crisp Jidori chicken and duck confit hash), sides for the table, petits fours — from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m, for $75.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is featuring five specials, including chicken breast with creamy lemon sauce ($29) and warm house strawberry crêpes ($14), from 11 a.m.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge at Downtown Summerlin is offering complimentary bottomless mimosas and a $45 prix fixe menu to all mothers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, is presenting four specials — beef cheek and egg pizza ($15), crisp organic chicken ($32), tiger prawn Benedict ($48), caviar service ($125) — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monzù Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, is sending out diver scallops over house lasagnette with mint, tomato and almond pesto ($45), paired with ‘22 Tasca d’Almerita Regaleali Cavallo delle Fate by the glass ($15) or bottle ($55), from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin is offering mothers a complimentary mimosa with the purchase of any brunch entrée, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Point: Baja Miguel’s is featuring a three-course meal starting at 11 a.m. for $27.95. Each meal includes a glass of wine or a margarita for guests 21 and older. Don Vito’s is featuring a three-course meal from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $49 per person. Guests 21 and older may choose a chardonnay or pinot noir. Garden Buffet is featuring a buffet from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 11 and 12, for $27.95 for card members, $30.95 for nonmembers.

Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place, is featuring six specials, including crab Benedict ($28) and swordfish with chimichurri ($34), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live jazz beginning at 1 p.m.

On the Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: STK Steakhouse is serving seven specials during May, including Dungeness crab deviled eggs with American sturgeon caviar ($44), Parmesan-crusted sole ($56) and peppercorn-crusted lamb chops ($89). LPM Restaurant & Bar is serving six brunch specials, including Provençale-style shirred eggs ($22) and a seafood tower ($155), plus mocktail ($20), rosé ($75) and Champagne ($85) packages, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moms receive a complimentary rose and custom chocolates.

Fashion Show: Emmitt’s Vegas is setting out a buffet with offerings such as biscuits and muffins for the table, hot and cold selections, sushi and shucking stations, a carving station and miniature pastries, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $125, $35 children 12 and younger.

Fontainebleau: La Fontaine is showcasing a buffet that includes seasonal fruits, salads, shellfish on ice, classic brunch dishes and a carving station, with choice of an à la carte menu item and a complimentary flute of sparkling wine, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for $99, .

Four Seasons: Veranda is presenting a buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $148 adults, $74 children 12 and younger. Poolside cabanas, with access to the buffet and unlimited mimosas and bloody marys, may be reserved for up to eight ($2,500) or up to 12 ($3,000).

Forum Shops at Caesars: Water Grill is sending out pan-roasted wild Alaskan halibut with lobster sauce, morels, fava beans and gnocchi, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, for $54.

Ocean Prime in 63 Las Vegas is featuring a brunch menu that ranges from mimosa bottle service ($110) and Prime steak tartare ($26) to a spicy tuna roll ($29) and hamachi crudo ($25) to crab cake Benedict ($38) and a Maryland crab melt ($22), from 11 a.m.

Paris: Alexxa’s is showcasing a crab cake Benedict special ($25.99) and a Cheers to the Queen vodka and Champagne cocktail ($17.50), from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Resorts World: Brezza is offering a special menu that features fruits and pastries, salads, brunch standards and displays, pastas, a carving station and desserts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $85, $45 for children 8 and younger. Endless mimosas and bloody marys are $35 additional, a craft cocktail package $50 additional.

The Strat: PT’s Wings & Sports is offering a buffet with fresh fruit, salads, omelets and other brunch classics, a carving station, and pastries and desserts, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $42.99, $19.99 children 3 to 11. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys are $14.99 additional.

Toca Madera in The Shops at Crystals is featuring specials — oysters Rockefeller ($30), tinga chilaquiles ($20), French toast platter with turkey bacon and sausage ($85), Porque Yo Lo Digo tequila pineapple cocktail ($19) — from 10 a.m. May 11 and 12.

The Venetian: Donutique is selling a special lavender berry doughnut for $8 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 10 through 12. Buddy V’s Ristorante is presenting a brunch, with highlights such as fontina and fig panini and herb-crusted lamb chops, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for $75 ($20 additional for two-hour beverage package), $35 children 9 and younger.

Waldorf Astoria: Zen Kitchen is offering Alaskan king crab and avocado omelette ($36) and strawberry shortcake ($18) specials from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway is serving its signature butler-style, tray-passed brunch, with almost two dozen selections that include cream cheese pancakes and short rib hash, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for $65 adults, $44 children 11 and younger. Lakeside is presenting a prix fixe jazz brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $160, $75 children 5 and younger.

