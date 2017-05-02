Where to party in Las Vegas on Kentucky Derby day — MENU

Mint Julep (Thinkstock)

Break out those fancy hats, pull out the silver mint julep cups and get ready for the most exciting two minutes in sports. The 143rd Run for the Roses, also known as the Kentucky Derby, is scheduled for a 3:46 p.m. (Pacific) post time Saturday — although you’ll want to tune in early to experience the festivities, and so you don’t miss that all-too-brief race. You can always watch at home, but you might have more fun if you attend one of the public viewing parties going on around the valley. Among them:

The four valley restaurants of the B&B Hospitality Group — Carnevino Italian Steakhouse at Palazzo and B&B Ristorante, B&B Burger & Beer and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all at The Venetian, will feature the Local Hero cocktail Saturday and Sunday. Named for the No. 28 horse competing in the race, it’s made with Makers 46, Montenegro Amaro, simple syrup, muddled spearmint and club soda, garnished with spearmint, and it’s $15.

Beerpark at Paris Las Vegas promises mint juleps and a “tailgate-style twist on the Kentucky Hot Brown.”

Tailgate-style Kentucky Hot Brown. (Beerpark)

DW Bistro, 9275 W. Russell Road, will start its Dapper Derby party at 11 a.m. Saturday. On the menu: Sweet & Tangy Barbeque Spare ribs and black-eyed peas with smoked cured ham, $14; New Mexican buttermilk fried chicken, $16; whiskey pecan pie, $10; and an Elyx Julep, $12. There will be a photo booth and prizes for guests wearing the best derby hats.

The Dorsey at The Venetian will serve a mint julep for two Saturday and Sunday. The Don’t Mind If I Do combines Buffalo Trace bourbon, Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy, sugar and mint with a rum float.

The El Cortez will have $5 mint juleps all day.

Mint Julep.

(Thinkstock)

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas will celebrate the first of the Triple Crown races with a Quadruple Crown bourbon flight, 1-ounce pours of Rowan’s Creek, Noah’s Mill, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel and Eagle Rare ultra-premium bourbons, $37. The race will be shown on La Cave’s video screens.

Lagasse’s Stadium at Palazzo has planned a full Kentucky Derby menu: fried green tomatoes with remoulade, $10; Kentucky Hot Brown with Creole-seasoned fries, $12; fried chicken biscuits with bourbon barbecue sauce, fried pickles and Creole-seasoned fries, $14; and a Woodford Reserve mint julep, $14.

Fried green tomatoes. (Thinkstock)

At Spago at the Forum Shops at Caesars the menu on Saturday will include buttermilk biscuits with salted maple butter and shaved country ham, $8; Kentucky Hot Brown, $8; meatballs with plum tomatoes and basil, $9; deviled eggs with sturgeon caviar, $10; Maryland crabcakes with basil aioli, $11; and Woodford Reserve tableside mint julep service, $10. Festivities start at 11 a.m.; there will be prizes for the best dressed in male and female categories.

Deviled eggs with caviar. (Thinkstock)

Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade will feature the Triple Crown cocktail, made with Old Forester, Branca Menta and lemon, plus $6 Buck Shots of Templeton Rye and Branca Menta and $5 Old Forester shots.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian will serve a special mint julep, with Old Forester, simple syrup and fresh mint topped with powdered sugar, Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.