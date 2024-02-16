60°F
Food

Why this Henderson Chick-fil-A would be different from others

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 10:08 am
 
A rendering for a drive-thru focused Chick-Fil-A location with no indoor seating that could get ...
A rendering for a drive-thru focused Chick-Fil-A location with no indoor seating that could get built in Henderson. (City of Henderson)
Chick-Fil-A fans won’t be able to eat inside at a new location proposed in Henderson.

The Atlanta-based fast food giant has filed plans with the city of Henderson to place a drive-thru focused restaurant with no indoor dining area on undeveloped land at the southwest corner of St. Rose Parkway and Gillespie Street.

Documents submitted to Henderson indicate the location would be about 2,500 square feet and would include two drive-thru lanes and 24 patio seats. Renderings for the location appear to show that people would be able to walk up and order from takeout windows.

The proposal is on the agenda for Henderson’s staff review meeting next Thursday, meaning the proposal hasn’t been fully approved by the city.

It’s unclear how soon this location could open. Chick-Fil-A didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This Henderson location wouldn’t be the first drive-thru focused restaurant for Chick-Fil-A. The company opened the first location of this kind in July in Honolulu, according to a news release.

The proposed hours of operations are from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant chain is closed on Sundays.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

