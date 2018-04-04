Win a $100 gift card by sharing your barbecue sauce recipe

Your friends say you’re the sultan of sauces, the baron of barbecue, the god of the grill.

Barbecue sauce. (Thinkstock)

Prove it.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is asking readers to share recipes for the sauces that earn them smokin’ reputations. Recipes should be at least partially original (please provide the source it’s based on, if any) and can be for any style of barbecue. We want recipes not from professional chefs but from those who wield basting brushes in their backyards or kitchens. The contest winner — recipes are judged on flavor, texture and originality — will get bragging rights and a $100 gift card. Top recipes will be published in the Taste section on May 23.

Please email recipe, your name, daytime phone number and email address to hrinella@reviewjournal.com (please put Sauces in the subject line); or mail to Sauces, care of Heidi Knapp Rinella, Las Vegas Review-Journal, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas 89125. Entries must be received by April 25.