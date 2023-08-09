Wing Zone launches new hot chicken brand in Las Vegas

Look for hot chicken tenders, hot chicken sandwiches, potato tot flavors, and new rubs and sauces for wings.

The new Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings store in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas.

A Nashville-inspired Hot Chicken Sandwich from the new Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings store in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas.

Wing Zone, the chicken wing chain based in Las Vegas, is spinning off a new brand. The inaugural location for Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings Restaurant is at 6441 N. Durango Drive, just south of the 215 Beltway in Centennial Hills.

The launch of the new brand also marks the introduction of two menu items — Jumbo Hot Chicken Tenders and Hot Chicken Sandwich — inspired by Nashville hot chicken. The chicken is marinated for 24 hours, then cooked to order and served at four heat registers: not spicy, mild, medium and hot.

New dry rubs (lemon pepper Tajin, spicy Thai, Nashville hot, salt and vinegar, garlic Parm) and sauces (Buffalo, honey BBQ, Korean chili, lemon pepper, a Zone sauce blend of BBQ and honey mustard) flavor the wings.

The menu at Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings also features coleslaw, mac and cheese, and potato tots in flavors such as Buffalo ranch, garlic Parmesan and maple bacon.

“The current plan is to evaluate the launch of Hot Chicken and Wings Restaurant and eventually roll out elements that resonate with consumers to the existing Wing Zone locations,” said Wing Zone CEO Ashley Morris, adding that “we are planning to roll out and expand this concept in the future.”

In recent years, hot chicken flavors and concepts have been among the, well, hottest categories in the restaurant industry. Wing Zone has more than 30 locations across the U.S. and 60 restaurants internationally. Visit wzhotchicken.com.

