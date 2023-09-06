83°F
Food

Wing Zone opens 2nd Vegas store in its hot chicken spinoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 10:40 am
 
The exterior of the new Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings shop on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The shop opened in September 2023. (Wing Zone)
The exterior of the new Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings shop on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The shop opened in September 2023. (Wing Zone)
The interior of the new Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings shop on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The shop opened in September 2023. (Wing Zone)
The interior of the new Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings shop on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The shop opened in September 2023. (Wing Zone)
A hot chicken sandwich from Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings, a Wing Zone spinoff brand that launched in summer 2023 in Las Vegas. (Wing Zone)
A hot chicken sandwich from Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings, a Wing Zone spinoff brand that launched in summer 2023 in Las Vegas. (Wing Zone)

About six weeks ago, Las Vegas-based Wing Zone launched its spinoff brand — Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings — with a shop in Centennial Hills. Now, the brand has opened a second restaurant, at 772o Las Vegas Blvd. South, just south of Warm Springs Road.

The spinoff brand showcases two menu items — Jumbo Hot Chicken Tenders and a Hot Chicken Sandwich — inspired by Nashville hot chicken. The chicken is marinated for 24 hours in several new dry rubs, then cooked to order and served at four heat registers: not spicy, mild, medium and hot.

The menu at Hot Chicken and Wings also features coleslaw, mac and cheese, and potato tots in flavors such as Buffalo ranch, garlic Parmesan and maple bacon.

The new shop encompasses 3,900 square feet, is located near the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, and is owned and operated by Corey Melendrez and Thomas Gourley, the franchisees who also own nine Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in the Vegas valley.

Capriotti’s purchased Wing Zone, founded 30 years ago, in 2021. The new Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings marks the 40th shop nationally for the Wing Zone brand.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

