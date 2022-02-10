69°F
With mandate gone, bars across the valley offer a beer for a mask

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2022 - 6:04 pm
The Gold Mine Tavern on Water Street in Henderson. (Review-Journal File)
Within the hour of Gov. Steve Sisolak announcing an end to Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, a Henderson bar announced its new promo for the weekend.

The Gold Mine Tavern is offering customers a domestic beer or a well cocktail of their choosing in exchange for their mask, according to a post on the bar’s Twitter account.

“We’re celebrating like it’s the end of prohibition,” owner Sam Bonneville said.

The deal will be running from now until Monday morning.

Gold Mine Tavern is located at 23 S Water St, Henderson, NV.

As more bars learn about the mask mandate being lifted, they too have promoted similar deals.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country bar has posted on their Instagram story about free alcohol in exchange for a mask. For Thursday only customers can bring in their mask for a free glass of wine, draft beer or well drink before 10p.m. Stoney’s Rockin’ Country bar is located at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV.

Contact Glivell Piloto at gpiloto@reviewjournal.com.

