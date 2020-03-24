Wolfgang Puck guest chefs add to options at Players Locker

To help residents cope with the coronavirus shutdown, Wolfgang Puck chefs are preparing takeout menus in addition to items already available at Players Locker.

Cut chef Matt Hurley will begin guest-chef-takeout series at Wolfgang Puck Players Locker. (Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group)

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in Downtown Summerlin has added to the takeout selections it’s offering during the coronavirus shutdown, with rotating themed menus by guest chefs from the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.

The first, from Chef Matt Hurley of Cut at Palazzo, will be barbecue-themed, available beginning Tuesday. The restaurant also offers family meal packages for two to four people, and signature dishes a la carte.

Another option is the Players Locker Grocery List, with fresh produce baskets and more, while quantities last.

For details, check the takeout menus at bit.ly/2UiJ5uU (for packages) and Instagram @playerslockerlv (a la carte menu as well as daily updates). Or call 702-202-6300 — in advance, as daily menus and inventories are constantly being updated.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.

