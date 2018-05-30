Food

Wolfgang Puck wants Las Vegans to feel at home at Spago at Bellagio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2018 - 10:46 am
 

If there were any doubt whether the new Spago, set to open the first week of June at the Bellagio, would have the star power of the old Forum Shops location, or the L.A. original, Jennifer Lopez laid it to rest before construction was even complete.

Following her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, J-Lo and her crew headed to the new space, with its patio overlooking the famous fountains, to celebrate the release of her new single “Dinero.” The evening was, by all accounts, a tremendous success, with the kitchen staff providing samples of what is to come, and Puck’s 12-year-old son Oliver joining the evening’s hostess on the dance floor.

Puck is no stranger to serving celebrities. From catering the Oscars to providing backstage snacks at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, visits from the biggest A-listers in town are in the DNA of his restaurants. What Puck wants Las Vegas residents to know, however, is that the new Spago has plenty to offer them as well.

“Even in L.A., I always said, ‘If you take care of the locals, the tourists will come.’ So I think it is really important for us to gain a great reputation with the locals.”

When Puck first gambled on Las Vegas in 1992, he intentionally separated his Forum Shops space into two sections: a casual café in the front, and a more formal dining room behind it. Although visiting celebrities and high rollers generally frequented the latter, the front of the restaurant became a casual hangout for the local community. With the new space, he hopes to provide a similar area up front.

“Where you walk in we’ll have a whole bar area where you can get small plates with a special bar menu. Or if you want to eat from the regular menu, it’s fine too. But I want it to be a hangout place for the people from Las Vegas.”

He hopes the restaurant’s location, in Bellagio’s northern shopping corridor, just yards from the Flamingo Road valet, will be welcoming.

“If you’re a local, you don’t have to go to the main entrance. You just go to the valet parking on the side, and you walk 30 seconds and you’re in our restaurant.”

While getting to the new Spago may not require a drive on Las Vegas Boulevard, the location offers a prime vantage point to soak up all of the Strip’s energy.

“You sit there and look out, you really get a view of what Las Vegas is all about: all the neon, the casinos, the showiness and everything. So it’s a perfect view of Las Vegas.”

To capitalize on that, he and his wife, Gelila, worked with architect Massimiliano Locatelli to open up the space “to really have the outside come into our restaurant, and make it lighter feeling in a way.”

In designing the menus, he and his team mix old and new touches. Regulars will be pleased to see signature items like tuna cones, wiener schnitzel and salmon pizza. But a new kitchen also provides new opportunities, like a tank for live Santa Barbara prawns, which are expected to be used in dishes such as crudo and tartare to pizzas and pastas. The dessert menu will feature favorites from the Beverly Hills location, including a mille fleur (“like a Napoleon with strawberries, but we send it out for two or three people and we cut it in front of the customer”) and an Austrian kaiserschmarrn made with seasonal berries, as well as a dish called The Strawberry, which pairs almond-salted streusel with strawberry confit and micro basil.

The chef says once the kitchen team gets fully up to speed, “we can try to do a tasting menu, maybe seven courses or so, (so) people can get a little bit of a taste of what Spago is, the old and the new.” Until then, he encourages guests to make good use of the bar menu to sample lots of small bites in one visit.

Related

Wolfgang Puck’s Spago moving to Bellagio

Wolfgang Puck’s Spago on Las Vegas Strip to serve last meal

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like