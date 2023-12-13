60°F
Food

World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 1:33 pm
 
PowerSoul Cafe's flagship location at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road. (PowerSoul Cafe)
PowerSoul Cafe's location in Chinatown at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. (PowerSoul Cafe)
A Smoothie Box from PowerSoul Cafe. (PowerSoul Cafe)
Attention gluten-free foodies: The world’s first 24-hour, gluten-free, fast-food restaurant chain is making its debut in the Las Vegas Valley next month.

PowerSoul Cafe is opening two locations — one in the west valley and one in Chinatown — on Jan. 19. The chain’s menu features over 30 different smoothies, personal pizzas made with gluten-free wheat starch, and vegan options including vegan chicken strips and a breakfast sandwich made with vegan spicy breakfast sausage.

The chain will use AI technology to serve guests, including an AI drive thru system at the chain’s flagship location at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road, and AI pickup lockers at both the west valley and Chinatown (3501 S. Valley View Blvd.) locations, PowerSoul Cafe said in a news release.

Guests can also make and pay for orders online through the chain’s website or with a QR code that will first show customers’ PowerSoul Cafe’s Discover My Power tool that helps guests filter menu options based on their dietary goals, allergies and flavor preferences, the chain said.

And, if you’re wondering if you should be eating gluten free for health reasons, free wheat allergy testing will also be provided on select dates and times at the Warm Springs location in collaboration with Summit Integrated Health.

A third valley restaurant is slated to open in Henderson at 1469 E. Lake Mead Parkway at a later date in January, the chain said.

For more information, or to apply for one of the chain’s 120 open positions in the valley, visit powersoulcafe.com.

