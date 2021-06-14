Wynn buffet reopening

Wynn Las Vegas announced its all-you-can-eat experience will return just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Wynn Resorts announced that it's buffet will reopen on July 1. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Buffet will reopen on July 1 with a revamped menu and 16 food stations. Menu items include Lobster Benedict, bbq pork and beef ribs, smoky mac and cheese and more.

The Buffet will be open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Prices range from $38.99 to $64.99 per person.