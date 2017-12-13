Wynn Las Vegas announces Twelve Cocktails of Christmas

Eureka! has opened in the Emergency Arts Building in the Fremont East District in downtown Las Vegas.

These sound a lot better than a partridge in a pear tree: Wynn Las Vegas has announced its fourth annual Twelve Cocktails of Christmas, with a few additions by the property’s new assistant director of beverage development, Andrew Pollard.

The celebration started Tuesday at Jardin with Pollard’s Moscow Mulled (Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear, Angostura and ginger-infused mulled wine) and will conclude at SW Steakhouse Dec. 23 with one of his personal favorites, LaSanta’s Little Helper (Glenmorangie Lasanta 12-year whisky, Amontillado sherry, Angostura and house-made winter-spiced syrup).

Pollard said the purpose of the event is “driving toward having a fun, festive holiday cocktail program — sort of a bar crawl. A lot of the focus is on seasonal cocktails with those warm, traditional kind of comforting flavors.” LaSanta’s Little Helper is “like a warm hug.” Others: Fireball Velvet Cinn at Eastside Lounge Wednesday; Cranberry Mojito, Lakeside, Thursday; Jack Frost, Parasol Up, Friday; Pumpkin & Spice, Tower Suites Bar, Saturday; Spiced Apple Cooler, Eastside Lounge, Sunday; Mayan Hot Chocolate, Parasol Up, Dec. 18; Spiced Red Appeltini, Lobby Bar, Dec. 19; Very Merry Berry, Parasol Up, Dec. 20; Pomegranate Ginger Margarita, Jardin, Dec. 21; and Spiced Pear Martini, Sinatra, Dec. 22.

Celebrity chef Scott Conant has announced he’ll open Masso Osteria at Red Rock Resort in February. Conant, known for frequent appearances as a judge on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” entered the Las Vegas market when Scarpetta and D.O.C.G. became part of the inaugural restaurant lineup at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The more casual D.O.C.G. has closed, and Conant is no longer associated with Scarpetta.

Openings

Sapporo Revolving Sushi has opened at 4671 Spring Mountain Road. It’s the valley’s first conveyor-belt sushi spot. 702-915-7500.

A fourth Metro Diner has opened in the valley at 2050 E. Serene Ave.

Shake Shack plans to open its fifth location at 11 a.m. Dec. 20, at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North, 905 Grand Central Parkway.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Eureka! has opened at Emergency Arts Building.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.