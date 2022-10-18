82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Food

Wynn Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant taking shape at former Intrigue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 12:26 pm
 
Emily and chef Alon Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality are developing a Mediterranean concept in ...
Emily and chef Alon Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality are developing a Mediterranean concept in partnership with Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. (Emily Ferretti)

It doesn’t have a name yet. It does have a style of cooking — modern Mediterranean with Middle Eastern influences — and a location: the former Intrigue Lounge in Wynn Las Vegas. And an opening date: winter 2023

This unnamed restaurant is beginning to take shape at Wynn in partnership with Pomegranate Hospitality, founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya. The partnership marks the first Las Vegas project for Pomegranate, whose portfolio consists of bars and restaurants across Denver and New Orleans.

The chef started his career as an intern in Vegas. “The city opened my eyes to the possibilities that exist in hospitality, inspired me to think big and gave me the confidence to push the boundaries of my culinary acumen,” he said. “Returning to Vegas, and developing a concept with Wynn Las Vegas, feels surreal.”

Alon Shaya is a Beard winner for Best Chef: South and Best New Restaurant. In 2018, he published his debut cookbook, “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
5
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
"Hamilton" opens a three-week run at The Smith Center on Tuesday. (Joan Marcus)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Hamilton,” a Carly Rae Jepsen concert and NASCAR racing head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.