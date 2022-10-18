Wynn Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant taking shape at former Intrigue

Chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality are developing a Mediterranean concept in partnership with Wynn Las Vegas.

It doesn’t have a name yet. It does have a style of cooking — modern Mediterranean with Middle Eastern influences — and a location: the former Intrigue Lounge in Wynn Las Vegas. And an opening date: winter 2023

This unnamed restaurant is beginning to take shape at Wynn in partnership with Pomegranate Hospitality, founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya. The partnership marks the first Las Vegas project for Pomegranate, whose portfolio consists of bars and restaurants across Denver and New Orleans.

The chef started his career as an intern in Vegas. “The city opened my eyes to the possibilities that exist in hospitality, inspired me to think big and gave me the confidence to push the boundaries of my culinary acumen,” he said. “Returning to Vegas, and developing a concept with Wynn Las Vegas, feels surreal.”

Alon Shaya is a Beard winner for Best Chef: South and Best New Restaurant. In 2018, he published his debut cookbook, “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel.”

