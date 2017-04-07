Yardhouse Southern Table & Bar serves refreshing watermelon cocktail

The Watermelon Sling at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at The Venetian casino/hotel, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bartender Beau Huizinga holds a watermelon sling at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at The Venetian casino/hotel, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The spring weather is calling out for refreshing fruit juices. But many dread the uber-sweet cocktails that accompany the dog days of our hardcore pool season. This drink, offered at Yardhouse Southern Table & Bar is a perfect in-between drink. While the watermelon juice provides a bright springtime base, the bitter Aperol cuts through the sugar like a knife. And the Tennessee white corn whiskey, while sweet by whiskey standards, follows through with a serious kick. A whiff of the fresh rosemary tends to even things out – until the next sip.





INGREDIENTS

1.25 oz. Dickel White Whiskey

0.5 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Watermelon Juice

.25 oz. Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

Lemon Slice

Sprig of Rosemary

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker. Shake, and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Add lemon wheel and rosemary for garnish.