You can get a pass for a year of pasta at Olive Garden

Attention, pasta fans: Charge your devices and exercise your fingers, because Thursday is Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass day.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the company will make available two types of Pasta Passes:

The $300 Annual Pasta Pass, which Olive Garden says is the first of its kind, will give the holder 52 weeks (starting Sept. 24) of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces, toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks. There will be 1,000 available.

The Never Ending Pasta Pass will be $100. Those passholders get eight weeks of the same, from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18. Some 23,00o of those will be available but don’t get cocky; the 22,000 claimed last year sold out in less than a second.

To purchase either Pasta Pass, visit pastapass.com at 11. With your other fingers crossed.

