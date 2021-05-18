You can have this wedding cake when you pop the question
Black Tap’s engagement package comes with a bottle of Champagne and the Wedding Cake Shake, which is as awesome as it sounds.
Relationships can sometimes move fast, and now, you don’t even have to wait for the wedding to have the wedding cake.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has introduced an engagement package. It comes with a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne, which is sort of traditional, and the Wedding Cake Shake, which is decidedly not. It’s a cake-batter milkshake with vanilla-frosted rim with white sparkling sugar — topped with a two-tiered mini-wedding cake complete with tiny icing roses; just imagine your ring balanced atop that, instead of the fake one in the picture! The package is $95.
And if you want, you can pile on the add-ons, such as red roses, personalized balloons and a prix-fixe menu for two.
If you’re not planning to pop the question but still want a shake, Black Tap also is featuring a toasted coconut classic shake, through the end of the month.
