Food

You can have this wedding cake when you pop the question

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 6:48 am
 
Wedding Cake Shake at Black Tap Burgers & Beer. (Black Tap)
Relationships can sometimes move fast, and now, you don’t even have to wait for the wedding to have the wedding cake.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has introduced an engagement package. It comes with a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne, which is sort of traditional, and the Wedding Cake Shake, which is decidedly not. It’s a cake-batter milkshake with vanilla-frosted rim with white sparkling sugar — topped with a two-tiered mini-wedding cake complete with tiny icing roses; just imagine your ring balanced atop that, instead of the fake one in the picture! The package is $95.

And if you want, you can pile on the add-ons, such as red roses, personalized balloons and a prix-fixe menu for two.

If you’re not planning to pop the question but still want a shake, Black Tap also is featuring a toasted coconut classic shake, through the end of the month.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

