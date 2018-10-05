You can register to vote at these 8 Las Vegas restaurants

Tuesday is the final day for mail-in voter registration, and a group of local restaurants, bars and food retailers are doing their part to make sure their customers don’t miss that deadline.

Starting today, Artisanal Foods, Carson Kitchen, Cured & Whey, Esther’s Kitchen, Evel Pie, Other Mama, Sand Dollar Lounge and Sparrow + Wolf will have forms available to register or update your existing registration. Anyone who drops by can fill one out. You’ll then have the option of mailing it yourself, or leaving it in a sealed envelope for the business to deliver to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

The voter outreach is nonpartisan. And although some businesses may offer specials to coincide with the voter drive, no offers will be contingent upon registering.

In-office and online voter registration will continue through Oct. 16. Early voting begins Oct. 20.

