Food

You’ll never guess Las Vegas’ most Googled recipe for 2022

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 8:31 am
 
Google just released its Local Year in Search for 2022, and Vegas was the only place in the U.S. with this dish as its top trending recipe. (Getty Images)

Really, Las Vegas?

Google just released its Local Year in Search for 2022, and Vegas was the only place in the U.S. with a black bean burger as its top trending recipe.

That just seems … strange. Why would you make black bean burgers from scratch when Morningstar Farms does such a nice job? It would be like making ketchup from scratch. Yes, if you’re James Trees, you make ketchup from scratch, but for most of the rest of us, Heinz acquits itself just fine.

When compared with the quality and convenience of packaged versions, homemade black bean burgers, like homemade ketchup, don’t repay the extra time and effort required (unlike, say, homemade pie or bread). And black bean burgers from scratch are pesky, requiring the right binding and properly chopped ingredients or they fall apart.

So let’s chuck any thoughts of (or weird searches for) black bean burger recipes. Bah humbug. Instead, consider these local spots doing the plant patty thing.

Munch Box on South Fort Apache Road does a veggie burger with a black bean quinoa patty, avocado, hummus, lettuce and tomato.

Pandora’s Burgers on West Craig Road features a black bean patty, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on a grilled bun, with fries.

At the trio of Skinny Fats locations, look for the Mean Bean built from a housemade patty, spinach, red onion, tomato, avocado and spicy hummus on a wheat bun.

Smashburger has four stores in Las Vegas and six black bean burgers on its menu, including a Bacon Smash option with applewood-smoked bacon and a Colorado version topped with grilled Anaheim chiles.

Virgil’s Real BBQ at the Linq Promenade sends out its black bean burger with grilled vegetables, avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

