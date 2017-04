(yusholv.com)

Yusho is set to become the next casualty of Monte Carlo’s transformation into Park MGM. The grill and noodle house will close its doors on June 5.

A spinoff of Chef Matthias Merge’s Chicago establishment of the same name, Yusho opened on April 9, 2014. The news of its closing follows its neighbor Andre’s departure from the resort’s restaurant lineup last fall.

